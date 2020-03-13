Campus Reacts to the Threat of Coronavirus

Due to growing concerns about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), Wesleyan has canceled all in-person classes, exhibits, events, conferences, and athletic activities. The University remains open and continues to monitor the public health situation. For more information, visit the Wesleyan Coronavirus/COVID-19 website.
The campus community is reacting to the situation in a myriad of ways: (Photos by Olivia Drake)
Cardinal Tech advertised that hand sanitizer, which has become scarce in most stores, will soon be restocked.
Some students wore masks as a precaution.
These students packed and moved out of their West College dormitory on March 13. Students living within driving distance to Wesleyan and who are able to go home must move out of their residences as soon as possible and no later than March 23.
Students stocked up on the remaining food items and supplies at WesShop.
Cardinal Tech has offered free boxes, tape, and other packing material.
Students, many of whom continue to stay in good spirits, used their remaining meal points to purchase items at WesShop.
Students stand outside WesShop with their purchases. Some students petitioned to stay on campus for the duration of the academic year.
An out-of-the-office note in Usdan.
Wesleyan has canceled all on-campus exhibits and events until further notice.
Students placed donation bins in Usdan University Center.
Students living beyond driving distance to Wesleyan and who are able to go home have an extended window of time in which to move out of their residences. They should plan to retrieve their personal belongings at any point prior to April 30.