Photos of a Quiet Campus
Due to growing concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic, Wesleyan has decided to cancel all in-person classes, exhibits, events, conferences, and athletic activities for the safety of the campus and Middletown communities. The University continues to monitor the public health situation. For more information, visit the Wesleyan Coronavirus/COVID-19 website.
(Photos by Olivia Drake)
Cardinal Tech advertised that hand sanitizer, which has become scarce in most stores, will soon be restocked.
Students stocked up on the remaining food items and supplies at WesShop.
An out-of-the-office note in Usdan.
Wesleyan has canceled all on-campus exhibits and events until further notice.
Students placed donation bins in Usdan University Center.
Students who are able to return to campus have been asked to remove their belongings by March 23. Extensions are available to those for whom returning to campus is difficult.