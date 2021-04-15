Paczkowski ’24: “Bending the Rules”

The following essay was written by Luci Paczkowski ’24 as an assignment for the Spring 2021 semester course Topics in Journalism: The Art and Craft of Journalistic Nonfiction.

Lounging in the Butterfields C study room after the rush of the Vectors and Matrices midterm, a notification reading “Correspondence for Case” lights up Walter’s laptop. Immediately his natural ease and cheerfulness dissipate as he frantically opens and scans the email, searching for the phrase the rest of his semester so greatly depends on. His eyes sink, and a friend wraps him in a hug: Walter’s housing at Wesleyan has been revoked. He is one of the many students who will be sent home for the semester due to COVID regulation violations.

On October 29 Walter was notified that he had until Friday afternoon to remove his things and secure alternative housing. It was Thursday evening. Sheer panic set in. Not only did he have to pack up all his belongings and say his goodbyes in less than 24 hours, but Walter also had to tell his overwhelmingly strict parents that, because of his violations of Wesleyan’s COVID-19 agreement, he must return home for the remainder of the fall semester.

“I was very troublesome to my family as a kid,” he says. “I don’t wanna be a burden.” Back at campus for spring semester, Walter leans forward towards his Zoom camera, donning a Warriors jersey (though he is a Connecticut native) and the friendly presence his peers attest to. He has a genuine smile, a knack for chemistry and physics, and a love of basketball.

When you attend in-person college during a global pandemic, you agree to follow specific rules: wear a mask, stay six feet apart, do not overcrowd public spaces. Wesleyan’s strict COVID regulations have yielded low positivity rates, keeping the Middletown community safe—reporting lower positivity rates than most states. The pandemic makes a freshman’s transition into their new home for the next four years much harder than usual. You sign a contract waiving away your fantasized college experience in exchange for in-person instruction. You agree to keep your peers and teachers safe and do the responsible thing; the right thing.

Yet, even after half a million COVID-related deaths in the United States, some students at Wesleyan believe that they live in a bubble—one that cannot harm their parents and older relatives at home. They collectively decide to bend the rules in search of the college experience the pandemic denies them.

To Walter, he was just “bending the rules.” He had racked up disciplinary points before his ultimate expulsion from campus.

But what determines whether a student is given the boot or not? How does the point system correlate with the variety of unsafe interactions a student could be tried for? Does Wesleyan even have a constant set of standards they follow when overseeing a case?

Walter grew up as a nuisance. His family was constantly putting him second — cultivating his older brother for success while Walter was left to just “figure it out.” His brother, a senior at Wesleyan, is well respected amongst faculty and peers, even serving on the disciplinary board that tried Walter’s cases. “I felt like my family wouldn’t understand my housing situation and the social pressure I was under while at school last semester,” Walter explained.

After he was asked to leave his student residence, Walter consulted his brother and together they decided to not tell his parents what actually happened to him. It was too unsafe. Walter paid over $70 for an Uber to New Haven and caught a train to his uncle’s house in New Jersey, where he stayed for about a week. He later returned home, telling his parents that the rising COVID cases at Wesleyan spooked him into leaving early.

Walter still believes that his actions did not justify his expulsion from the dorms. “There must be a better way to police people,” he asserts. “I understand that the school is under a lot of scrutiny, but the resources they gave us didn’t do a good job of explaining room capacities and all that. These rules hinder new students’ social experience. I just want to make friends.”

Butler strongly believes that the school is doing its very best to adjudicate student misdemeanor cases responsibly. He has served as Wesleyan’s disciplinary head for the last four years and has been handed the impossible task of balancing student social capital with the safety of the Wesleyan and Middletown community. Butler, a friendly presence around campus, has been pushed to adopt a steely disciplinary persona this year, one that the student body dreads.

When questioned about who at Wesleyan experiences the brunt of the repercussions related to COVID rule violations, Butler says, “I can tell you that out of the overwhelming majority [of COVID rule violations], probably 90% [of misdemeanors] occurred in traditional residential facilities.”

Dr. Albert Ko, an epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health and a lead adviser to Gov. Ned Lamont on COVID-19, is known as the Dr. Fauci of Connecticut. As a doctor, lead state advisor, and parent of a Wesleyan student, he’s deeply familiar with how difficult it is to balance a full, enriching college life with the lifesaving strictures of COVID precautions. He sits surrounded by a color-coded bookshelf at his Yale office. In a light blue buttoned-up shirt with the sleeves casually rolled up, Ko answers questions thoughtfully and enthusiastically. “From what I know of Wesleyan, it seems like everyone there is a community and wants to keep each other safe. But of course, there are outliers.”

The big question Ko ponders is how schools can calibrate the need for public health prevention and safety while ensuring social cohesion.

“The variation of unsafe COVID behaviors makes it difficult to find a one-punishment-fits-all rule,” he says. “And there must be a positive reinforcement for students who do have safe interactions. Basically, schools need strict regulations but also need students to buy into the system by building trust and citizenship.” It’s a tricky situation, he sighs, but “just because an issue is complex doesn’t mean you shouldn’t make a decision.”

Universities across the country had to make a decision: either welcome students back for in-person instruction, greatly boosting their development as the next generation of leaders and thinkers, or keep them home. And students know that in-person instruction comes with the expectation of COVID safe behavior.

Wesleyan has done its job, serving as a prime example of an in-person college success story in the time of a global pandemic. The school has kept positivity rates at 0.07% while running in-person classes, clubs, and activities. Sure, the social scene leaves a lot to be desired, but the upside of all this difficulty is the safety of the student body.