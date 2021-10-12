Prospective Students, Parents Attend Vibrant Admission Open House

The Office of Admission welcomed prospective students and guests to an October Open House on Oct. 11. The vibrant day offered two, identical half-day programs that featured a talk from Amin Abdul-Malik Gonzalez ’96, vice president and dean of admission and financial aid; a student-to-student panel; an information session on the admission process and financial aid; an address to parents by President Michael Roth ’78; a resource panel discussion; and student-led campus tours.

Photos of the event are below: (Photos by Olivia Drake)

