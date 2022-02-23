Medieval Art History Class Researches, Creates Lights of Late Antiquity Exhibit

Between the first and fourth century CE, ancient Egyptians believed frogs symbolized fertility, rebirth, and the renewal of life. After a hibernation period, frogs would come “back to life” near the rising Nile River, which provided water and nutrients to the barren landscape in early spring.

During this period, the frog not only became a metaphor for a renaissance, but it also became a popular icon. It could be seen in Egyptian artwork and sculptures, it manifested in the frog-headed goddess Heqet, and it could even be found on everyday oil lamps. These kidney-shaped “frog lamps,” as they later became coined, were crafted from clay molds. While some are impressed with palm fronds, others include visible frog legs in their designs.

The “frog lamp” is among almost two dozen ancient and medieval objects presented in a new exhibition in Olin Library. Drawn from Wesleyan’s Archaeology & Anthropology Collections, and accompanied by a virtual exhibition, “Coinage and Clay: Lights of Late Antiquity” displays a variety of oil lamps alongside a selection of coinage from the Roman, Byzantine, and Sasanian empires, and more.

Research for the exhibit was conducted by 20 students from the Art History 213 course: Cross, Book, Bone: Early Medieval Art, (ca. 300-1100), taught by Joseph Ackley, assistant professor of art history. Each student was responsible for one of the exhibition objects, and they researched and wrote object labels for both the in-person display and the online component.

“The exhibition mixes humble, mundane clay lamps with wealth embodied in the form of gold, silver, and bronze coinage,” Ackley explained. “In addition to blending high and low, the exhibition showcases two very different types of historical artifact, each of which raises different sets of questions and affords a different lens onto the past. Given that lamps generate light and coins, when freshly polished and untarnished, dazzlingly reflect light, ‘light’ emerged as connective tissue for the exhibition title.”

In addition to frog lamps, the exhibit showcases several other eloquently-crafted lamps, which are prime examples of Late Antique and Byzantine art. One Roman oil lamp is decorated with a bust of a figure with large locks of hair and crowned with a crescent. This likely is a depiction of Luna/Selene, goddess of the moon. Another lamp pictures a musician figure with surrounding fish and ornate square motifs. Based on its ovular base and ornamental border, it likely comes from the fourth-century Roman province of what is now Tunisia.

“There is a striking tactility and sense of immediacy to the lamps,” Ackley said. “It’s difficult to describe the experience of holding something that is 1,500 years old, an object that a pilgrim, shopkeeper, or merchant in 5th-century Tunisia or 8th-century Constantinople would also have held, and we are fortunate that we were able to provide our students with such an opportunity. The tactile immediacy of such an encounter fires the curiosity to know more.”

The coins displayed in the exhibition show a range of historical figures, from Pontius Pilate and Constantine the Great to Justinian I and King Cnut of England. They date as far back as 29 CE with the bronze prutah of Pontius Pilate, which was used in the Roman province of Judaea. The prutah is marked with a ladle-like utensil known as a simpulum, which was used by priests to taste the wine before pouring it onto a religious sacrifice. The reverse side depicts three ears of barley.