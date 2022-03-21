Wesleyan in the News

Wesleyan’s intellectually dynamic faculty, students, alumni, staff, and parents frequently serve as expert sources for national media. Others are noted for recent achievements and accolades.

In an NBC op-ed, Robyn Autry, associate professor of sociology, explains how Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s dreadlocks are changing the face of American justice. “As Jackson’s image circulates, some observers, most notably other Black women, have called attention to something that might at first seem superficial: her hairstyling. She looks especially familiar to those of us, women and men alike, who belong to what some call the “natural hair community.” And Jackson’s hair doesn’t stand out because of its texture alone; the locked style makes a particularly strong statement.”

Katja Kolcio, associate professor of dance and director of the Allbritton Center for the Study of Public Life, speaks on The Conversation Weekly podcast about the origins of Ukrainian nationalism, and how Ukrainian national identity is changing. (March 17)

A virtual discussion, hosted by Wesleyan University on March 11, is mentioned in The Connecticut Mirror. “The moderator (Barry Chernoff) asked Svitlana Andrushchenko, a Ukrainian political and security expert, specifically what Ukrainians need to defend their country. Her answer: high-altitude air-defense systems.” (March 16)

WalletHub’s recent study about states with the highest job resignation rates features a Q&A with Joyce Jacobsen, Andrews Professor of Economics, Emerita. “Different states have different economies, and we are seeing a greater increase in quit rates in states where there are fewer remote work options and lower unemployment rates,” she said. (March 17)

In Smithsonian Magazine, Mark Slobin, professor emeritus of music, shares a personal epilogue about legendary songwriter and entertainer Tom Lehrer. (March 18)

In Newsweek, Peter Rutland shares his view on how the war in Ukraine will end. “Securing a Ukrainian commitment to Swiss or Austrian style neutrality is something that the Kyiv government could accept, and that Russia could declare to be a victory since Ukraine was unwilling to make such a commitment before February 24,” he writes. (March 17)

According to Latin Business Today, Bozoma Saint John ’99 is a celebrated BIPOC Thought Leader and was named to Marquis’ 2022 Who’s Who Maker’s List. Saint John is chief marketing officer for Netflix, making her the first Black C-level executive at the subscription streaming service and production company. (March 17)

In The New Britain Herald, alumnus Marc Dantonio explains how he operates a telescope in Arizona that feeds into his home computer in Terryville, Conn. With these, he is able to peer out into the depths of space and capture clear images of distant nebulas and other objects. “Approximately 99.8% of what I see can be easily explained,” he said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean that you didn’t see a UFO, but if it can be easily explained to be something else, I tend to air on the side of caution.” (March 18)