Art Studio Majors Display Senior Theses at Zilkha Gallery

After four years of developing and honing their artistic skills, 30 art studio majors from the Department of Art and Art History have completed senior thesis projects this spring and are sharing their final works with the public.

The annual Senior Thesis Exhibition, held in the Ezra and Cecile Zilkha Gallery, is the culmination of a two-semester thesis tutorial. The exhibition is critiqued by the faculty advisor and a second critic, and must be passed by a vote of the faculty of the art studio program.

The senior thesis allows the art studio majors to engage in a solo, rigorous, self-directed creative study.

“My paintings explore and aim to subvert the conventions of physical spaces and the conventional behaviors they dictate,” Nina Criswell ’22 said about her art. “I use layering and transparency to disrupt these spaces with the presence of disfigured bodies as a way of speaking to tensions between the ritualistic and the disruptive, the mundane and the violent, the public and the deeply private. The clarity of these sites is obfuscated with the presence of these bodies, and we are reminded of the fallacy of architectural permanence.”

The exhibition opened March 22 and will take place for five weeks. Every Tuesday, the work of six new art studio majors is exhibited with opening receptions taking place on Wednesdays. Zilkha Gallery is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and is free of charge.

During week one, senior theses were shared by Karen Xu ’22, Romina Beltrán Lazo ’22, Jared Christopher ’22, Nina Criswell ’22, Daniela Sweet-Coll ’22. View upcoming student exhibits online here.

Photos of the first senior art thesis exhibit are below: (Photos by Olivia Drake)

Karen Xu ’22, Massive Power Ball:

Jared Christopher ’22, Paintings in Plain Sight:



Nina Criswell ’22, But We’re in Public:



Romina Beltrán Lazo ’22, Lunares de’ Agua (Water Moles):



Jiayao Zhu ’22, Syntopia:

