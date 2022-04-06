Tuition to Increase 3.7% in 2022-23

At its meeting on Feb. 25, the Wesleyan Board of Trustees voted to increase tuition by 3.7% for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year. Tuition and fees will be $64,022 (plus a $300 matriculation fee for first-time students). The Residential Comprehensive Fee (RCF) for first-year students and sophomores will be $18,180 and for juniors and seniors will be $18,906. The higher RCF for juniors and seniors reflects the higher cost of student life options.

The total direct expense for first-year students and sophomores will be $82,202. The total direct expense for juniors and seniors will be $82,928.

Wesleyan continues to recognize that any increase in student charges can create financial difficulties for families. The University remains committed to meeting 100% of students’ demonstrated financial need. In academic year 2021-22, 39% of students received need-based grant awards totaling more than $75 million.

“Your tuition dollars go directly to supporting the outstanding education for which the University is known, an education that since 1831 has been directed to ‘the good of the individual and the good of the world,’ an education that has been and remains a strong investment in a strong future,” said Wesleyan President Michael Roth ’78. “Thank you for your trust in and commitment to Wesleyan University.”

See the Student Accounts website for additional information regarding tuition and fees.

For more information on financial aid packages, contact the Financial Aid Office at finaid@wesleyan.edu or call 860-685-2800.