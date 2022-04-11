Meet Earl Bloodworth, New Mentor in the JCCP’s Re-Imagining Justice Initiative

Earl Bloodworth, the Jewett Center for Community Partnerships’ 2022 Mentor in Residence for the Re-Imagining Justice Initiative, is committed to giving incarcerated people a second chance. The stark truth of his work is that for many individuals who have experienced the criminal legal system, they’ve never had a first chance. In an effort to correct what he sees as a real need in Connecticut, Bloodworth serves as the director of the Mayor’s Initiative for Reentry Affairs in Bridgeport. “You gain the trust and build up rapport with people who have been let down by a lot of folks in their lives,” Bloodworth said in a recent interview with ENGAGE, the home of civic engagement activity at Wesleyan.