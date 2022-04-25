Gamelan Ensemble Performs Live during Javanese Shadow Puppet Play

It’s been almost three years since the Wesleyan Gamelan Ensemble was able to perform in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But on April 21, the group, directed by University Professor of Music Harjito, played to a full house in World Music Hall as part of a Javanese shadow puppet play.

The puppet play, called “Wayang Kulit” was directed by puppet master (dhalang) and Winslow-Kaplan Professor of Music Sumarsam.

The play was attended by a distinguished guest, Arifi Saiman, Consul General of Indonesia in New York, and his guests. Saiman presented a brief speech and provided the performers with Indonesian cuisine.

“Overall, it was a memorable and successful concert, marking the normalcy of cultural activity on campus,” Sumarsam said.

(Photos and video by Aaron Bittel)

“Tonights Story”

“Battle scene”