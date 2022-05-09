Wesleyan in the News, May 2022

Wesleyan’s intellectually dynamic faculty, students, alumni, staff, and parents frequently serve as expert sources for national media. Others are noted for recent achievements and accolades.

In The Chestertown Spy, Jamie Kirkpatrick ’70 writes about his college experience at Wesleyan. “Our college years weren’t easy. That’s an understatement. We might not have known it at the time, but we were a generation on the cusp of significant cultural change. The war in Viet Nam was always lurking in the background. (In my senior year, I vividly remember watching the first draft lottery on television, a life-defining moment for many of my friends and classmates.) At the same time, race relations were being radically redefined.” (May 10)

Dartmouth Associate Professor of Government Nicholas Miller ’09 speaks to Valley News about Russia’s military weapons. “Russia basically calculates: ‘We can invade Ukraine and we know the U.S. and NATO aren’t going to directly get involved because they’re afraid of nuclear war.’ And so that gives them kind of a shield that they can use to engage in aggression,” he said. (May 9)

According to the Webby Awards, The MLK Tapes, a podcast written and hosted by William Klabber ’67, is the recipient of a 2022 Webby Award in the Best Limited Series category. For the past two years, Klabber has been working with TenderfootTV and iHeart Media on the podcast, which takes a deep dive into the murder of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (May 1)

In The Hill, Gary Yohe, Huffington Foundation professor of economics and environmental studies, emeritus, suggests that government agencies work to maintain conditions favorable for international climate research efforts while protecting U.S. interests. “Action by individual researchers is important as well,” Yohe and his colleagues say. “Those of us who have been involved in the climate issue should also try to preserve our own personal relations and lines of international scientific communication.” (May 7)

Tracy Heather Strain, associate director of the College of Film and the Moving Image, speaks about Wesleyan’s future of filmmaking in Documentary Magazine. “She anticipates holding a biennial documentary conference at the Jeanine Basinger Center for Film Studies. She hopes to connect alumni more formally with current students to provide internship and career opportunities. Alumni have already supported funds to help first-generation students and students of color on their senior thesis films and to help facilitate access to professional opportunities.” (May 2)

Roger Chriss ’87 is remembered in Pain News Network for being a true helper and advocate for those living with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) and other rare diseases. (May 8)

The John Hopkins Hub reports that neuroscientist Alex Kolodkin ’80 was elected to the National Academy of Sciences. Kolodkin is the Charles J. Homcy and Simeon G. Margolis Professor in the Department of Neuroscience at the School of Medicine at Johns Hopkins and his research focuses on how neuronal connectivity is established during embryonic and postnatal development. (May 6)

According to the Island Park Herald, Michael Pernick ’10 is running for a seat in the New York State Senate this November. Pernick was selected by Democrats to run for the seat in the 9th District, which covers much of the southwestern corner of Nassau County. “After spending my career traveling the country making sure people had their voices heard, I realized that what I really wanted to do was use my voice for my community,” Pernick said. “I’ve been an advocate my whole life.” (May 5)

The Brattleboro Reformer mentions that artwork by David Stearns ’57 will be exhibited at the Artistree Community Arts Center through May 21. Stearns’ exhibit showcases his intricate knotted tapestries, whimsical vessels, and prints of his magnificent gardens. (May 4)

Jon Hanish ’84 speaks to The Jewish Journal about transitioning from a filmmaker to a rabbi. In film school, Hanish would stay connected to his Judaism by throwing Passover seders. “I kept my involvement going,” he said. “Whenever my friends wanted to cast a rabbi in their films, they’d cast me, because I was the person who was the most knowledgeable about Judaism.” (May 5)

Hebden Bridge News reports that comedian Calvin Cato ’06 recently performed at the Craft New Underground in Auburn, N.Y. “Cato got his comedic start with the Wesleyan University stand-up Comedy Troupe Punchline and then transferred his unique brand of humor to New York City in 2006.” (May 4)

In South Coast Today, Taylor DeLoach ’13, who was chosen to be the next executive director of Alma Del Mar Charter Schools, shares her journey in education. “I have had the privilege of working with hundreds of scholars, families, and educators … and I am lucky to be able to channel the love I have for our community into the work I do every day.” (May 9)