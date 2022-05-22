Steinem: “Every Place Must Allow the Freedom of Laughter”

Gloria Steinem, who was named an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters at Wesleyan’s 190th Commencement, called for the Class of 2022 to build on the steps their generation has already taken to address the ills of the world and to do so with laughter.

“You are already the generation of Black Lives Matter and Bans Off Our Bodies. You know that the amount of melanin or hormones in our bodies doesn’t change the fact that each of us arrives on this Earth as a unique miracle; one who could never have happened before and could never happen again,” Steinem said.

Steinem is known as a fearless political activist, feminist organizer, and writer who has dedicated her life and work to dismantling patriarchy and other forms of social injustice. In 1972, she co-founded Ms. magazine, and remained one of its editors for 15 years. In 1968, she helped to found New York magazine. Steinem helped establish the Ms. Foundation, one of the first and largest women’s funds in the United States; the Women’s Media Center, a nonpartisan media organization dedicated to telling the stories of women and girls; and the National Women’s Political Caucus, a group that continues to work to advance the numbers of pro-equality women in elected and appointed office at a national and state level. In 2013, President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Steinem made the following remarks during Wesleyan’s 190th Commencement Ceremony on May 22: