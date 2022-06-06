Wesleyan in the News

Wesleyan’s intellectually dynamic faculty, students, alumni, staff, and parents frequently serve as expert sources for national media. Others are noted for recent achievements and accolades.

In Inside Higher Ed, Wesleyan President Michael Roth ’78 writes about higher ed’s role in a culture war. “‘Culture war’ is an apt name for this kind of base scapegoating—and much more. When online groups target an individual or an organization about some inappropriate use of language—that, we are told, is ‘culture war.’ The widely discussed silencing of speakers and the loudly bemoaned self-censorship on campuses (and everywhere)—that, too, is said to be ‘culture war.’ (June 1)

The Library of Congress announces that Megan Bauerle ’24 of Rochester, Minn. is one of 46 undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate students selected for its Junior Fellows Summer Internship Program. (May 27)

In Business Report, via the Wall Street Journal, Royette Dubar, assistant professor of psychology, discusses how inconsistent sleep could hurt work performance. “It can be difficult to form professional relationships with colleagues if you are stressed or irritable,” she says. “And sleep deprivation can weaken the immune system.” (May 25)

In CQ Researcher Newsletter, Wesleyan President Michael Roth ’78 comments on the topic of free speech on campus. Americans “are trigger-happy with indignation.” They “get a lot out of feeling indignant,” which fuels attacks on other people’s speech, he says. (May 20)

Erika Franklin Fowler, professor of government and director of the Wesleyan Media Project speaks to WTNH about elections misinformation in Connecticut. (June 2)

Mark Masselli Hon ’09, P’15, ’16 and Wesleyan are featured in a new video that celebrates the history and 50th anniversary of the Community Health Center. (May 31) The celebration also is featured in The New Haven Register. (June 2)