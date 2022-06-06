Wesleyan in the News
In Inside Higher Ed, Wesleyan President Michael Roth ’78 writes about higher ed’s role in a culture war. “‘Culture war’ is an apt name for this kind of base scapegoating—and much more. When online groups target an individual or an organization about some inappropriate use of language—that, we are told, is ‘culture war.’ The widely discussed silencing of speakers and the loudly bemoaned self-censorship on campuses (and everywhere)—that, too, is said to be ‘culture war.’ (June 1)
The Library of Congress announces that Megan Bauerle ’24 of Rochester, Minn. is one of 46 undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate students selected for its Junior Fellows Summer Internship Program. (May 27)
In Business Report, via the Wall Street Journal, Royette Dubar, assistant professor of psychology, discusses how inconsistent sleep could hurt work performance. “It can be difficult to form professional relationships with colleagues if you are stressed or irritable,” she says. “And sleep deprivation can weaken the immune system.” (May 25)
In CQ Researcher Newsletter, Wesleyan President Michael Roth ’78 comments on the topic of free speech on campus. Americans “are trigger-happy with indignation.” They “get a lot out of feeling indignant,” which fuels attacks on other people’s speech, he says. (May 20)
Erika Franklin Fowler, professor of government and director of the Wesleyan Media Project speaks to WTNH about elections misinformation in Connecticut. (June 2)
Mark Masselli Hon ’09, P’15, ’16 and Wesleyan are featured in a new video that celebrates the history and 50th anniversary of the Community Health Center. (May 31) The celebration also is featured in The New Haven Register. (June 2)
In the Colorado Springs Business Journal, John Hazlehurst ’62 shares an op-ed about online civl discourse. “Remember the nascent days of Facebook? I was an early adopter, amused by Mark Zuckerberg’s appropriation of a treasured college memory. When I began my freshman year at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, I soon realized that I was ill-suited to life in an all-male college in a dreary New England town. Please, Lord — where can I find a girlfriend?” (June 3)
In MV Times, Harvey Garneau Jr. ’77 shares an op-ed titled “A Flag of Many Colors,” which is about growing up gay in the 70s and how he met his partner, Dan Waters ’77 at Wesleyan. “In addition to a well-rounded liberal arts education, I came away from my four years at Wesleyan University with the nickname ‘Hal,’ and with Dan Waters. Freshman year we were both rooming in the same dorm on separate floors. We met, became close friends, grew inseparable, fell deeply in love, and have been together ever since. Finding that perfect person with whom you know you want to spend the rest of your life is challenging under the best of circumstances. Being gay during that period in history, this became exponentially more difficult. Anyone growing up gay and reaching adolescence in the 1970s knew that, because of the not-so-subtle hatred and bigotry toward them, it was prudent to keep their sexuality hidden as best they could.” (June 1)
According to Broadway World, OPERA America selected Stephanie Fleischmann ’84 as the 2022 Campbell Opera Librettist Prize recipient. Conceived and funded by acclaimed librettist and lyricist Mark Campbell, the Prize is the first award in the history of American opera created specifically to honor the work of opera librettists, and comes with a $7,000 award to support the winner’s creative and career development. (May 21)
Mike Turner P’23 is featured in an Yahoo! Entertainment article for his role on season 42 of “Survivor.” “The social game Mike played as a 57-year-old—forming strong bonds with people less than half his age—was super impressive. He won a big challenge, he dominated on the fire-making, and you know I love the way he repped Wesleyan University (where both our sons attended). He stumbled in his final Tribal, however, not presenting a clear message as to why he deserved to win.” (May 25)
Madeline Wesley ’20 is mentioned in an In These Times article about union workers who took on Amazon in New York, and won. “Wesley, 23, had been a student activist at Wesleyan University in Connecticut.” (May 23)
The American Philosophical Society announces that Alberto Ibargüen ’66 was welcomed as a new member in 2022. (May 25)
In SwimSwam Magazine, Zoe Kuhn ’26 shares why she’s excited to attend Wesleyan next fall. “I’m incredibly proud to announce that I have decided to continue my academic and athletic careers at Wesleyan University! I’m so excited to be a part of Wes swim next year! #RollCards!!” (May 24)
Wesleyan’s 190th Commencement ceremony is featured in Rome News Tribune. (May 24)