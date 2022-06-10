Phi Beta Kappa Inductees Advised to Create, Innovate the Future

When Dr. Andrea Grubb Barthwell ’76 arrived on campus the summer of 1972, she was in the second full class of women admitted to Wesleyan. “I chose to become educated in a place that was undergoing change,” she said. “One principle that guides my life is, embrace change, it is inevitable.”

Barthwell, who delivered the keynote address during the Spring 2022 Phi Beta Kappa initiation ceremony, graduated with a degree in psychology and went on to founding the health care policy firm Encounter Medical Group and directs Two Dreams, a comprehensive alcoholism and addiction treatment system. She previously served under President George W. Bush’s sub-cabinet in the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), where she was a principal advisor on policies aimed at reducing the demand for illicit drugs.

During the ceremony, Barthwell spoke to a fully-occupied Memorial Chapel filled with 79 Class of 2022 PBK inductees and their exuberant family and friends. Phi Beta Kappa, the oldest scholastic honor society in the nation, is limited to 12% of the graduating class at Wesleyan each year. They join 15 other seniors elected during the 2021 fall semester.

“You represent intellectual diversity and you are uniquely prepared to imagine a future for us,” Barthwell said. “You are uniquely qualified to solve a problem that we cannot at this point name or describe. Your preparation with a liberal arts education, your curious spirit, and your love of lifelong learning—coupled with your good and moral character—enables you to care for others in selfless ways. This will help you create and innovate our future.”

To be elected to Phi Beta Kappa, a student must demonstrate curricular breadth by having met the General Education Expectations; have been nominated by the department of his or her major; and achieved a grade point value of 93 or above.

Wesleyan’s Gamma Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa Society was organized in 1845 and is the ninth oldest chapter in the country. The emblem contains the three Greek letters “Phi,” “Beta,” and “Kappa,” which essentially translate to “the love of wisdom is the guide of life.”

Barthwell elaborated on the idea of “wisdom” during her speech, and noted that the students capacity for wisdom has grown exponentially since arriving on campus. “It parallels brain maturation, peaks at age 25 and starts its slow decline to senility. Wisdom gives us the capacity for innovation and judgement allows us to balance immediate needs with a long-term perspective.”

Of the 79 new PBK initiates, 12 are also student-athletes.

“We’re thrilled to see the induction of our varsity student-athletes into Phi Beta Kappa,” said Wesleyan Director of Athletics Mike Whalen ’83. “We’re certainly proud of their work on the field but their excellence in the classroom is just another example of how our student-athletes excel in all phases of their Wesleyan experience.”

In addition to a keynote address from Dr. Andrea Grubb Barthwell, the ceremony included remarks made by Assistant Professor of Letters and PBK Chapter President Daniel Smyth; Hedding Professor of Moral Science and PBK Vice President Joseph Rouse; Assistant Professor of Physics and PBK chapter treasurer and marshal Meng-Ju Renee Sher; and Wesleyan President Michael Roth. President Roth also wrote about the ceremony on his Roth on Wesleyan blog.

“I was so impressed by the variety of interests, academic research, creative practice and extra-curricular shown by the students — and often that variety was found in each of the inductees,” Roth said.

Wesleyan’s newest Phi Beta Kappa inductees and their majors include:

Sarah Jessica Backer, Government

Alexandra Rose Banach, English

Zubaida Mofe Bello, African American Studies, History

Molly Bradach, Biology

Ernest Peter Braun, Hispanic Literatures and Cultures

Belle Brown, Environmental Studies, Government

Liam Schneider Caplan, English, Philosophy

Marissa Rose Chang, College of Social Studies

Catherine Noelle Arendt Cheng, Education Studies, English

Jamie Cheng, Education Studies, Psychology

Noah A. Cohen, Economics, Government

Ariel Faye Cohen, College of Social Studies

Violet Latman Daar, American Studies, English

Hannah Allison Docter-Loeb, Biology, Psychology

Amy Du, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry

Osama Elgabori, Physics

Sam Olson Ephron, Computer Science, Mathematics, Science in Society

Kyla Margit Frieden, Film Studies

Betsy Bates Froiland, Government, History

Zelda Isabel Galdenzi, Biology, Neuroscience and Behavior, Psychology

Lilley Abigail Gallagher, Environmental Studies, Psychology

Simon Shay Gaughan, American Studies

Hannah Katherine Gearan, Environmental Studies, Film Studies

Joanna Gerber, English, Sociology

Isabella Anna Gibaldi, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry

Gabriel David Goldberg, Economics, Psychology

Jackson Cole Goldman, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry

Gina Ravelo Gwiazda, Neuroscience and Behavior, Psychology

William Matthew Halm, Government

Skye C. Hawthorne, Earth and Environmental Sciences

Sophie Anne Henderson, University

Phie G. Jacobs, Biology, English

Paris Arnett Jensen, French Studies, University

Dylan Robert Judd, Chemistry, Environmental Studies

Huzaifa Khan, College of Social Studies, Government

Sofia Chiongbian Khu, College of Letters, German Studies

Mia Sunae Kim, Chemistry

Magda Kisielinska, Computer Science, Government, Mathematics

Nomi Jahoda Kligler, Anthropology, Art Studio

Andrew Tyler Kushnir, Economics, Government

Hannah Nikita Landel, Economics, Government

Anika Elizabeth Summer Legrand-Wittich, Computer Science

Zach J. Lieb, Economics

Noah Stark Lilienthal, Music, Psychology

Maggie Jane Lind, Anthropology

Courtney Elizabeth Litts, Neuroscience and Behavior, Psychology

Natalie Serene Lobach, Feminist, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, Philosophy

Morgan S. Long, Mathematics, Physics

Chunyue Ma, Computer Science

Aiden H. Malanaphy, Art History, Psychology

Griffin Maristany, Economics, Philosophy

Caoimhe C. McGurrin, English

Audrey Elizabeth McMahon, Biology, Neuroscience and Behavior

Juan Andres Medina Florez, Economics, Science in Society

Julia Meehan, Economics

William Dederick Miner, Psychology

Sarah Lynn Morgan, Neuroscience and Behavior

Matt Muldowney, Computer Science, Music

Maddie Rachel Nagler, Film Studies, Psychology

Stevie O’Connor, Neuroscience and Behavior

Gabrielle Jolie Ouellette, English

Aashni Mallika Parikh, Biology, Earth and Environmental Sciences

Elisa Genevieve Pettinato, Art History, Art Studio

Tanya Phanich, Computer Science, Psychology

Anjali Prabhu, Neuroscience and Behavior

Benjamin Sofer Rubel, Astronomy, Physics

Emerson Calloway Sarni, Economics, Psychology

Cheng Shi, Mathematics, Physics

Scott Wilson Shield, Computer Science, Economics, Mathematics

Will Barish Slater, History, Religion

Cambria Lynne Weaver, Religion

Gillian Autumn Weeks, Psychology

Irene Catherine Clarke Westfall, History

Ari S. Westreich, Hispanic Literatures and Cultures, Psychology

Elizabeth Woolford, Government, Theater

Isobel Williams Wright, Neuroscience and Behavior

Nolan Young, Government

Yunliang Zhao, Biology, Neuroscience and Behavior

Shiyu (Simon) Zhu, Computer Science, Economics

“Election to membership is a great honor, but you are not just being elected into a mere honor society where your name is recorded in a great ledger and never looked at again. Election stimulates energies in each of you to do something,” Barthwell concluded. “PBKs do not rest on their laurels, you continue to act honorably and comport yourselves as you tackle the problems of your days- never being pedantic, arrogant, full of self-conceit, or satisfied. You aspire, with reverence and humility, because you have 1) academic depth and breadth, 2) independence of spirit, 3) curiosity, and 4) are of good and moral character.”