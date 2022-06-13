   
Class of 2020 Alumni Receive a Perimeter Tour of the Renovated PAC, Art Gallery

Olivia DrakeJune 13, 20222min
eve_2020commencement_20220604_411-1280x853.jpg

In 2021 Wesleyan began construction on a reimagined southeast corner of Andrus Field. At the core of this work is an extension and gut renovation of the Public Affairs Center (PAC), and a new Davison Art Center gallery building. This latter project is part of a broader effort to expand the arts at Wesleyan beyond the Center for the Arts and to make them part of an inclusive, accessible, and interdisciplinary network of buildings at the core of campus.

On June 4, as part of the Class of 2020’s Weekend Celebration, Alan Rubacha, assistant vice president of construction and infrastructure for Wesleyan’s Physical Plant-Facilities, presented a WesSeminar titled “Wesleyan Art Gallery and Public Affairs Center: A New Network of Interdisciplinary Spaces at the Heart of Campus.”

The seminar was followed by a perimeter tour of the new space.

Photos of the tour are below: (Photos by Jane Kim Donino)

pac tour

pac tour

pac tour

pac tour

pac tour

pac tour

