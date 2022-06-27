Wesleyan Athletics Community Mourns the Loss of Longtime Soccer, LAX Coach Terry Jackson

Terry Jackson, a fixture within the Wesleyan Athletics department for more than 30 years, died on June 14. Jackson spent 31 years (1968-98) as the Cardinals’ men’s soccer head coach while he also served as the men’s lacrosse head coach for 23 seasons (1974-96).

Inducted into the Wesleyan Hall of Fame in 2010, Jaackson is the winningest men’s soccer coach in program history, sporting an all-time record of 210-164-36. He led Wesleyan to three ECAC New England Division III titles in 1973, 1980 and 1991. Jackson was recognized as the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) Division III Regional Coach of the Year in that ECAC title-winning 1991 season.

Wesleyan’s Jackson Field, the home of both men’s and women’s soccer as well as some men’s lacrosse games over the years, was named in Terry’s honor on Oct. 21, 2006.

Jackson attended Springfield College and earned his BA and MA in education in 1960 and 1961, respectively. He was named an All-American at fullback in soccer and was part of Springfield’s 1957 National Championship squad. Before Wesleyan, Jackson coached at Indiana University and Moravian College.

In 1994, Jackson led the men’s lacrosse team to a spot in the ECAC New England Division III title game with an 11-6 record. The 11 victories were the most by a Cardinal lax team during the team’s first 40 years of varsity play.

Jackson also served generously in national organizations during his coaching career. He is a past-president of the NSCAA and also headed the NSCAA All-America selection committee for five years. He is also a past-president of the New England Intercollegiate Soccer League (NEISL). Jackson received the Honor Award from both the NSCAA and the NEISL in 1993 and was also inducted into the Connecticut Soccer Hall of Fame and the Springfield College Athletic Hall of Fame.

Jackson’s official obituary is online here.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. July 18 at Memorial Chapel. A reception will follow at the Daniel Family Commons located in the Usdan University Center.