Wesleyan in the News, September 2022

(Updated September 13, 2022)

Martha “Marty” Gilmore, the George I. Seney Professor of Geology and professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences has been awarded the 2022 Claudia J. Alexander Prize from the Division for Planetary Sciences of the American Astronomical Society (AAS).

Mike White ‘92 won three Emmys at the 2022 awards show, including Outstanding Series, Directing, and Writing for season one of The White Lotus, on HBO. (September 13)

Catina Bacote ‘94 is new assistant professor of English at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut and was featured in The Journal of Blacks in Higher Education as one of a quartet of Black women appointed to faculty positions this fall. (September 9)

Melissa E. King ‘19 was appointed assistant professor of chemistry and biomolecular science at Clarkson University. She is a recipient of the American Fellowship from the American Association of University Women and the Tishler Teaching Award from Wesleyan University. (August 31)

Erika Franklin Fowler, professor of government was interviewed about the increase in 2022 campaign ads by Brian Bakst of Minnesota Public Radio. (September 8)

Giselle P. Reyes, visiting professor of Chemistry was on the team awarded the 2023 American Chemical Society Award for Team Innovation (September 12)

Alvin Lucier, ’79, John Spencer Camp Professor of Music emeritus, was remembered with a tribute concert held September 12, at the Dear School of Creative and Performing Arts at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Texas. Lucier was an American composer of experimental music and sound installations, and a member of Sonic Arts Union. (September 12)

Victoria Smolkin, associate professor of history, will speak with Bridget O’Keefe on “Russian and Ukraine at War” October 1, at the Haystack Book Festival Norfolk, CT. Smolkin, whose book, “A Sacred Place is Never Empty,” was awarded Honorable Mention for the 2019 Wayne S. Vucinich Book Prize, and her Russian translation was longlisted for the Alexander Patigosky Literary prize. (September 4)

Rosemary Ostfeld, assistant professor of environmental studies and founder of startup Healthy PlanEat, is running the Entrepreneurship Academy at the new Eastern CT Innovation Center. The center was purchased with $1.3 million from the state Bond Commission and will house the startup ecosystem for a 40-town service area. (September 12)

Paul Colburn ’79, an Army Veteran who is a Connecticut DEEP-certified Master Wildlife Conservationist, presented “Black Bears in Connecticut” to the Middlebury Land Trust in an effort to educate the public about peaceful co-existence with the local black bear population. (September 9)

Joshua Lubin-Levy ’06 was named Wesleyan’s new Director of The Center for the Arts. (September 9)

Annie Volker ’24 and Debbra Goh ’24 recently opened WesThrift, a free store on campus in the basement of COE supported by the Sustainability Office, hoping to serve first-generation/low-income students at Wesleyan. (September 8)

John K. Rauch ’50, 1931-2022 co-founder of Venturi, Rauch & Scott Brown architecture firm was remembered as an unsung hero of postwar American architecture. The Architectural Record notes, “he played an integral role in landmark buildings such as Guild House (1864) and the Institute for Scientific Information Headquarters in Philadelphia (1979), and the Trubek and Wislocki Houes (1971) on Nantucket. (September 7)

Sarah Ali Hassan, Lebanese singer was interviewed by L’Orient le Jour newspaper about her plans following her performance with her band, Crystalized Stranger, as John Legend’s opening act in Egypt. (September 1)