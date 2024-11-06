Gallery: Election Night Watch Party

Wesleyan’s Government Department gathered students to take in the results of the Nov. 5 election together, with games, snacks, and multiple news feeds.

“I feel like today, and this time in particular, is very anxiety inducing,” said Adriana Begolli ’25, co-chair of the Government Majors Committee. “Everyone can’t focus on their work because they’re really nervous. So, we really just wanted to come up with a space that people can learn more about what’s going on, but it doesn’t feel super anxious.”

Professor of Government Mary Alice Haddad said she helped to create the event because this election night offered a rare moment that she would always remember. She also noted that she wanted to make sure different news options were available to students to provide space for difference of opinion.

“If we want to live in a world where we can disagree with people deeply but be peaceful and respectful, which is the world that I live in, you can’t assume that will happen. You have to practice it,” Haddad said.

Taro Kittiwetcharak ’28 said the chance to share an election experience with other people in this way was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” since he will have graduated by the time the next presidential election comes around. “I also wanted to come out and see other people’s opinions, since Wesleyan is such a big and diverse campus,” he said.

Coley Cassidy ’28, a Colorado native, said she voted in her first election this year. “I felt very prideful that I had the opportunity to share my voice and do my civic duty,” she said.

Here are some images from the night, all images by Meka Wilson: