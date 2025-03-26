Gina Driscoll’s 40 Years of Community-Building: A Wesleyan Legacy

When Gina Driscoll reunited with Simon Shen ’02 on a recent trip to Japan, she was delightfully surprised by his reaction to seeing her far from campus. Shen, a Freeman Scholar from Hong Kong, hadn’t seen Gina in nearly 20 years, and yet, his first words weren’t “Hello” or “How have you been?” Instead, he smiled and said, “I still remember the Thanksgiving dinner you and John hosted.”

As Driscoll recounted this moment in her interview, she became teary eyed. “That’s when it really hits you—these small moments matter,” she said. She and her husband, John Driscoll ’62, had spent many years inviting international students into their home for Thanksgiving, providing warmth and a sense of belonging to those far from their families. “We thought we were just sharing a meal,” she said, “but for many of them, it became a lifelong memory.”

For Driscoll, fostering community has been at the heart of her work at the University. As she prepares to retire as associate director of international engagement this summer after 40 years at Wesleyan, she leaves behind a legacy of kindness, connection, and an unwavering dedication to making every student feel at home.

“Gina’s name is synonymous with devotion to Wesleyan and its ideals,” said President Michael S. Roth ’78. “Our community is forever stronger because of the dedication and Wesleyan magic that she and her late husband, John, brought to everything they touched. I thank her for her outstanding service.”

Born in Italy, Driscoll moved to Buffalo, New York, at the age of nine. She met her husband, John, at Canisius College, where he was studying to become a Jesuit priest—a pursuit he abandoned after deciding to marry. John’s career eventually led them to Wesleyan in 1982, when he was invited to help his alma mater run alumni relations.

Driscoll’s own Wesleyan journey began in 1985 when she took a part-time job working with Nancy Campbell Hon’00, MALS’80, then the University’s First Lady. “Nancy ran all of the social aspects of the President’s House,” Driscoll said. “When she was appointed commissioner for historic preservation, she needed help. And that’s how it all started.”

That “help” soon became a career of its own. Over the decades, Driscoll worked with multiple University presidents, evolving in her role to become a familiar and friendly face to many students, families, and alumni.

To Driscoll, Wesleyan was more than a workplace. It was home. She and John lived on campus for many years, their children growing up with Foss Hill as their playground. “Our youngest son, Douglas, was two and a half when we moved in,” she said. “He played in the long jump pit [then situated at the foot of Foss Hill] all summer. When students returned in the fall, he came home and said, ‘Mom, what are all those people doing in my sandbox?’”

Her warmth extended beyond her family, as she became a familiar face of support for students—especially international scholars. She had a way of making every student feel like they belonged, whether it was hosting gatherings, checking in on them personally, or simply inviting them into her home for a sense of community.

One of Driscoll’s most cherished traditions was inviting students over for casual evenings of cooking and conversation. She recounted a time when two Freeman Scholars from Singapore, Andrew Lim ’10 and Luke Feng ’10, came to her house to make homemade gnocchi. “They had never made it before,” she said. “We rolled the dough, shaped them by hand, and then cooked them together. Years later, I found out that Luke actually went into hospitality, and they even did a food show at Wesleyan. Who knew that one night in my kitchen could have that kind of impact?”

It was these small moments of connection that has defined her presence on campus. Whether it was making pasta, sharing stories, or simply offering a space where students could relax and be themselves, Driscoll understood the power of community.

One of her most meaningful projects was her involvement with the Freeman Scholars Program, which brought students from Asia to Wesleyan. “The Freeman program transformed our lives,” she said. “Not just mine and John’s, but the lives of the 427 scholars who are now part of that legacy.”

She also helped lay the foundation for the University’s African Scholars Program and its now 24 students, using her experience with the Freeman Scholars as a guide. “When we traveled for interviews, the parents just wanted to know there was someone looking out for their children,” she said. “That human connection is everything.”

“Gina’s dedication to the Freeman Scholars has been nothing short of inspiring, and her willingness to revive that role to support the new African Scholars Program speaks volumes about her generosity of spirit,” said Frantz Williams ’99, vice president for Advancement. “She has been a source of unwavering support and a warm, familiar presence for students who are far from home—helping them feel truly welcomed and connected. Her impact will be felt for generations to come.”

As she reflects on her years at Wesleyan, Driscoll insists that no single moment stands out above the rest. “It’s a collection of moments,” she said. “It’s Simon remembering Thanksgiving. It’s two students making gnocchi in my kitchen. It’s seeing alumni come back after 20 years and still feeling connected.”

Her advice to those continuing in her footsteps? “Build relationships. Make people feel seen and heard. That’s what truly matters.”

“For four decades, Driscoll has been a guiding light at Wesleyan, shaping the experiences of so many in our community—including me,” said Williams. “Like countless advancement staff, student interns, and alumni, I was fortunate to be mentored by her, learning firsthand the deep traditions and values that make Wesleyan so special.”

To celebrate Driscoll’s legacy, the University has established The Gina Driscoll Endowed International Scholarship. Donations will help ensure that international students for generations to come can learn, grow, and thrive at Wesleyan. And for those wishing to celebrate her retirement in person, there will be a celebration during Reunion + Commencement Weekend on May 23, 2025, in Olin Library. Guests should RSVP by May 12.