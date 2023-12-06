Dyson to Offer Keynote Address At February Democracy in Action Convening

Author and academic Michael Eric Dyson will offer the keynote address at Wesleyan University’s Democracy in Action Convening, a weekend exploration of the convergence of higher education and democracy.

The event will be held February 16-17, 2024, and is free for Wesleyan students and $25 for all other attendees. Registration is now open.

Across two days of thought leadership and engaging activities, participants will hear from a collection of scholars, community leaders, experts, and peers. Following a Friday afternoon filled with student-centered engagement opportunities, the Convening opens to all with Dyson’s keynote address that evening.

Saturday will be filled with sessions featuring faculty and experts exploring topics that lie at the intersection of higher education and democratic life: the power of the media, civic education, and art as activism. The convening will close with a galvanizing session that makes clear how institutions of higher education must commit to defending our democracy.

The full schedule of events and other guest speakers will be announced soon.

The Shasha Seminar for Human Concerns, endowed by James J. Shasha ’50, P’82, supports lifelong learning and encourages participants to expand their knowledge and perspectives on significant issues.