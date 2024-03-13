Wesleyan in the News: March 2024

Co-directors of the Wesleyan Media Project Erika Franklin Fowler, professor of government, and Michael Franz, professor of government and legal studies at Bowdoin College, served on the ABC News’ Election Night Decision Desk for its Super Tuesday coverage on March 5. The pair contributed to the statistical team that helps the network confirm when statewide races can be called for candidates, a key role in election coverage.

Franklin Fowler was interviewed for a segment in a Marketplace on campaign spending ahead of Super Tuesday on March 5. “If you’re just strong partisan, you’re going to get a lot of fundraising and donation appeals,” Fowler said. “If you are someone who the campaign sees as persuadable, you’re going to be seeing a lot more persuasive appeal. And you should be expecting to see it, especially in those battleground states across the range of different platforms that you might view.”

WNPR’s “Where We Live” interviewed Director of Financial Aid Jen Duncan for a segment on the FAFSA application and some delays that families have experienced this academic cycle. Duncan explained how Wesleyan is ensuring that prospective students are receiving their award letters on time, despite FAFSA delays, and the University’s efforts to be transparent and informative with families.

“Something I’m really proud of, particularly at Wesleyan, are the lengths that we go to in terms of being transparent about our costs, the transparency of the process,” Duncan said. “We try to be in constant communication with our families. We have an incredibly dedicated staff who will spend so much time working through this process with families, just to help them understand all the nuances of the financial aid process.”

Incoming Assistant Professor of Music Darius Jones was featured in a cover story for the upcoming April issue of The Wire, a British music magazine. Jones, a New York based composer and critically acclaimed saxophonist, will begin his time at Wesleyan in July.

Emy Matesan, associate professor of government, joined WNPR’s “Where We Live” on March 7 for a segment on calls for cease fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict from city and town officials in Connecticut.

The New Books Network podcast featured journalist, literary critic, and author Parul Kapur ’84 and her book “Inside the Mirror,” a novel that tells the story of two twin sisters growing up in Bombay, India in the 1950s. Kapur’s work has appeared in The New Yorker, The Paris Review, The Wall Street Journal Europe, and GQ, among other major outlets.

Rising playwright Max Wolf Friedlich ’17 has seen tremendous success for his play “Job” in recent months. After a standout stint at the SoHo Playhouse, the production has been running at the Connelly Theater in New York City since Jan. 19 and was recently extended through March 23.

Visiting Assistant Professor of Public Policy Thomas Becker wrote a piece for the Hartford Courant on reports of ethnic cleansing of Armenian inhabitants of the Nagorno-Karabakh region by the government of Azerbaijan.

Jennifer Lame ’04 accepted the film editing Oscar for her work on “Oppenheimer” during ABC’s March 13 broadcast of the Academy Awards.