   
All NewsCampus LifeScience & Technology

Gallery: The Big Drop

Mike MavredakisMay 24, 20232min

Students gathered behind Exley Science Center on May 10 to watch The Big Drop—the end of semester dropping of fruit and various items from the roof of the building. The Wesleyan Mathematics and Science Scholars (WesMaSS) and the Free Radicals have hosted The Big Drop since Spring 2016 to mark the last day of classes with a bang. They recreated Galileo’s famous experiment where he dropped balls of different sizes from the Leaning Tower of Pisa in 1589. The Free Radicals also demonstrated a series of experiments and pyrotechnical displays.

Related Articles

All NewsArts & HumanitiesCommunity ImpactFaculty
May 24, 2023 Andrew Chatfield

Embodying Antiracism Fellows Share Their Stories During Salon

All NewsArts & HumanitiesFacultyScience & Technology
May 24, 2023 Mike Mavredakis

Binswanger Prize Winners Talk About the Honor, Their Classroom Strategy

All NewsCommunity ImpactStaffStudents
May 24, 2023 Mike Mavredakis

Student, Two Staff Members Receive 2023 Peter Morgenstern-Clarren ’03 Awards

previousBinswanger Prize Winners Talk About the Honor, Their Classroom Strategy

nextEmbodying Antiracism Fellows Share Their Stories During Salon