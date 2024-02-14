Wesleyan in the News: February 2024

Wesleyan President Michael S. Roth ’78 appeared on WNPR’s “Disrupted” on Feb. 7 to talk about his role as a university administrator and providing safe enough spaces for students. He appeared alongside a First Amendment expert and current college students from Connecticut. The show is co-hosted by Khalilah Brown-Dean who is set to speak at the Democracy in Action convening on Feb. 17.

Wesleyan alumni Andrew VanWyngarden ’05 and Ben Goldwasser ’05 of the psych-rock duo MGMT did a Q&A with Billboard about their recent album Loss of Life which debuts on Feb. 23. This is the duo’s fifth album since they formed at Wesleyan and first since they switched labels to Mom + Pop, where they were recruited in part due to a connection with another Wesleyan alumnus who works at the label.

Professor of History Jennifer Tucker wrote about the conviction of a woman whose son carried out a lethal school shooting in Michigan in 2021 for a piece for CNN. Tucker is an expert on guns in the United States and is the founding director of Wesleyan’s Center for the Study of Guns and Society.

Charles Barber, associate professor of the practice in Letters, wrote “In the Blood: The Untold Story of the Life-Saving Invention of QuikClot,” a book about the inventors of a blood-clotting compound and the multi-year battle to get it in the hands of the U.S. Military. An excerpt from his book was published in the February issue of Leatherneck Magazine, a Marine Corps. monthly publication.

The second episode of the Shapiro Center for Creative Writing and Criticism’s podcast “The Critic and Her Publics,” hosted by Shapiro-Silverberg University Professor of Creative Writing and Criticism Merve Emre, was released on Feb. 12. The episode features Sophie Pinkham, a journalist, critic, and professor at Cornell University, on Russian poets.

Peter Rutland, professor of government, wrote about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict and Soviet-era tactics for The Conversation. “Putin’s stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict feeds into a narrative of using antisemitism to disparage perceived enemies and defend Russian actions,” Rutland wrote.

Rutland also wrote a piece for Transitions fact-checking an interview between Putin and former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson on Feb. 6—the first interview Putin has done with an American journalist since 2021.

J. Kehaulani Kauanui, professor of American studies, was named to the American Studies Association’s Distinguished Speakers’ Bureau—a community of scholars engaged in original research on a variety of disciplines around U.S. culture and history.

The New Yorker highlighted “Job” by playwright Max Wolf Friedlich ’17 in its “About Town” section on Feb. 2. The fast-paced, “funny,” “engrossing and disturbing” play will run at the Connelly Theatre through March 3.

The Grammy Awards introduced a category, “Best African Music Performance,” the first time it has had a category dedicated to African music in its 65-year history. Professor of Music Eric Charry outlined the history of how the Grammy’s have acknowledged international music over time in a piece for The Conversation.