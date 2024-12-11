Cardinal Athletes Soar to New Heights This Fall

This fall season was full of excitement, and for some, championships, across the Cardinals’ athletic fields. Wesleyan’s student-athletes also performed academically as the University had 98 student-athletes named to 2024 NESCAC Fall All-Academic teams, including 42 members of the football program.

Here is a quick look at this season’s athletic action:

Football

It was an historic, championship-winning season for the 8-1 Wesleyan football team, punctuated by several late-game wins. One of those wins came after a last-second diving touchdown reception by defensive back turned wide receiver Luke LaSaracina ’25, which secured Wesleyan a third straight Little Three Championship at Homecoming and Family Weekend. That marked just the second time in team history, and first since 1946-48, that Wesleyan has won three straight Little Three titles. The next time out, the Cardinals took home its first-ever, outright NESCAC Championship after a 27-17 win over Trinity in the season finale. The team cleaned up at the NESCAC awards, taking home the Coaching Staff of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year while 10 players earned All-NESCAC honors, including a record-breaking seven First Team defensive players.

Field Hockey

In the program’s first year playing on the blue turf at the new Hicks Field, the No. 13 Cardinals made it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in team history—advancing to the second round after defeating Ithaca 2-0 at home in the first round. The team finished 12-6 and had four players—Imani Ochieng ’25, Kenzie Kelly ’25, Georgia Adams ’26, and Audrey Pace ’26—named to the All-Region team by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. Adams led the team with 36 points from 15 goals and six assists.

Men’s Cross Country

It was a successful year for the men’s cross country team. The Cardinals earned its fifth-ever qualification to the NCAA Championship, their first trip to NCAA’s since 2015, finishing 23rd in the 8k race. The squad also placed fourth at the NCAA Mideast Regional race, which is tied for their best showing at the NCAA Regionals since 2006. It had its best team finish since 2010 at the NESCAC Championships this season. The squad was led by Liam Calhoun ’26, who was named All-NESCAC for this first time, All-Region for the second time, and All-New England this season. Dylan Cote ’28, Alex Kermath ’26 and Noah Mahoney ’27 each earned All-Region and All-New England recognition as well.

Women’s Cross Country

The women’s cross country team also had a productive season, with top 10 finishes at all but two events, including a 7th place finish at the NCAA Mideast Regional and 5th at the NESCAC Championship. Stephanie Ager ’26 was the Cardinals’ leading runner—she finished 20th at the NCAA Championship and was the sixth runner in program history to earn All-American honors. The Cardinals finished 24th overall at the NCAA Championships in their first team race at the event since 2019. This season also marked the first time in school history that both the men’s and women’s cross country teams qualified and competed at the NCAA Championships in the same season.

Women’s Golf

The Cardinals had some standout performances this year at its four events, highlighted by a tie for sixth place at the Williams Invitational on Sept. 28. Amanda Phillips ’28 was the Cardinals top performer at the event, finishing at 11 over par at 153 strokes, good for 15th out of 115 competitors. Wesleyan had two other top 35 finishers at the event, as Kayla Howell ’26 and Mia Holbrook ’26 placed 31st and 33rd, respectively. Holbrook also took 5th place out of 63 golfers at the George Phinney Classic, hosted by Middlebury at the Ralph Myhre Golf Course, in September. Phillips made Wesleyan history in her debut, setting the program record for a two-day event, taking fourth place with an even-par 146, at the Bowdoin Invitational.

Men’s Soccer

The 8-5-5 Cardinals made it past the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 13 years this season, with a 2-0 win over Saint Joseph in the first round before losing to Babson in the second round. That was the first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012 for the Cardinals and the sixth in team history. The shutout versus Saint Joseph was one of eight on the season for starting goalkeeper Mathis Blanc ’26, the third-most shutouts in the NESCAC this year. Wesleyan finished with three All-NESCAC performers on the year—midfielder Dylan Clack ’27, defender Zach Feldman ’27, and forward Chris Porte ’26.

Women’s Soccer

The 14-2-3 Cardinals had a dream season as it went undefeated through its first 16 games, earning the No. 1 seed for the NESCAC Tournament, and making the second round of the NCAA tournament. In those 16 games, they let in just five goals. Forward Katie O’Connell ’25 led the way in points with 19 from five goals and nine assists. Wesleyan was well represented at the NESCAC women’s soccer award list. Six Cardinals were named to All-NESCAC teams, a new team record, while goalkeeper Molly Brumbach ’26 was named the Defensive Player of the Year, defender Sheridan Snow ’28 was named Rookie of the Year, and head coach Eva Meredith’s staff was awarded Coaching Staff of the Year.

Women’s Tennis

After a sensational showing at the Regional Championships this fall, the Cardinals took home some more hardware at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s (ITA) Cup in Rome, Georgia this fall. Jackie Soloveychik ’27 was named the 2024 Singles National Champion, the second ever Wesleyan women’s player to win the title. At the ITA New England Regional, Soloveychik won the singles A draw title while Renna Mohsen-Breen ’25 and Lane Durkin ’27 defeated teammates Soloveychik and Natalia Leroy ’28 in the doubles title match.