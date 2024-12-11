Exciting Changes Coming to Wesleyan’s Website in 2025

In early 2025, Wesleyan University’s website will unveil a reimagined presence—a result of more than a year of innovative work to redefine this front door to the University. Led by University Communications in partnership with a newly formed web governance committee and collaborators across campus, this ambitious project is set to deliver a completely overhauled “core” website, including new sections for Admission and Aid, news, and events.

“As a university that prides itself on having an ‘impact disproportionate to our numbers,’ it is important that we continually look for ways to enhance our capacity to connect with current and future audiences,” said President Michael S. Roth ’78. “I am excited to see how this ambitious project, which bears on every aspect of what we do, will both support our work and amplify its effects in the world.”

Over the past three years, University Communications has engaged with many members of the Wesleyan community as it prepared for the web re-engineering project, including through focus groups, student presentations, leadership sessions, and staff and faculty meetings. To bring this vision to life, Wesleyan partnered with Digital Wave, a leader in digital transformation and web technology. Through focus groups with faculty, staff, students, and alumni, Digital Wave gathered feedback that helped shape the strategic direction of the project. The result is a website designed to provide a seamless, engaging experience for Wesleyan’s external audiences, while effectively communicating the University’s values and mission.

The new website architecture and front-end design have been thoughtfully crafted to reflect Wesleyan’s identity—one defined by “boldness, rigor, and practical idealism.” This new digital presence will serve as a vibrant representation of the Wesleyan experience, making it easier to connect with the people, stories, and opportunities that make Wesleyan extraordinary.

Stay tuned for the launch of the newly re-engineered Wesleyan.edu in the coming weeks. After the “core” website goes live, the project will enter its next phase, focusing on the remaining sections of the site. This work will continue over the next two years, with close collaboration between the project team and key stakeholders to ensure a seamless and impactful update across the entire website.