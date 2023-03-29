   
Tuition to Increase For 2023-24 Academic Year

March 29, 2023
The Wesleyan Board of Trustees voted to increase tuition by 4.7 percent for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year.  Tuition will be $66,716. The Residential Comprehensive Fee (RCF) will be $19,034. There will also be a $300 student activities fee, bringing the total cost to $86,050.

Wesleyan continues to recognize that any increase in student charges can create financial difficulties for families. The University remains committed to meeting all of a students’ demonstrated financial need. In academic year 2022-23, 39 percent of students received need-based grant awards totaling more than $75 million.

“We are mindful of the cost of a Wesleyan education.,” said President Michael S. Roth ’78. “A Wesleyan education continues to be a strong investment in a bright future. Thank you for your trust in and commitment to Wesleyan.”

See the Student Accounts website for additional information regarding tuition and fees. For more information on financial aid packages, contact the Financial Aid Office at finaid@wesleyan.edu or call 860-685-2800

