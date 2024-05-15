Gallery: Students Enjoy Spring Fling 2024 Festivities

Like many universities, when classes end students are given a handful of days to prepare for their final examinations each semester. At Wesleyan, they’re also given the chance to take some time to enjoy their months of effort with a day of live music, little treats, delicious food, carnival games, and fair rides at the annual Spring Fling on May 9.

This year, the Office of Student Involvement and Concert Committee brought a bundle of artists to campus to perform for Wesleyan’s hard-working student body. The day was headlined by shows from rapper Ferg, formerly known as A$AP Ferg, and guitarist Snail Mail, to go alongside performances from Graham Riley ’24 and Nolan Lewis ’25. Multiple campus dance groups and a couple on-campus DJ’s, Pelumi and DJ Fadu, also performed.

Spring Fling attendee Max Forstein ’27, prospective government major, said he liked that there were so many ways to engage in the day’s activities. “It felt like there was something for everyone, and that was a good feeling to have,” he said.

“I do like seeing the student bands a lot, it’s so fun to see them to be able to perform on a big stage and not just in smaller venues,” said Coco Cooley ’26, Concert Committee member and sociology and anthropology double-major, early in the day. “Of course, it’s also fun to just be able to see a concert—I’m excited to see Snail Mail and A$AP Ferg play.”

Here is a selection of photos from the day:

Rose Chen ’26 contributed to this story.