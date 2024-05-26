   
Gallery: Wesleyan’s 192nd Commencement

Editorial StaffMay 26, 20241min
Members of the Class of 2024 persevered through years of COVID-19 restrictions and global uncertainty to emerge stronger and better prepared for life after graduation. Wesleyan University celebrated their achievements during the 192nd Commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 26. Beneath blue skies, students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas to the resounding cheers of friends and family.

Here is a selection of photographs from the special day:

