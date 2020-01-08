Kottos Co-Authors Several Publications

Tsampikos Kottos, Lauren B. Dachs Professor of Science and Society and professor of physics, is the co-author of several new publications.
They include:
- “Constant Intensity Conical Diffraction in Discrete One-Dimensional Lattices with Charge-Conjugation Symmetry,” published in Optics Letters, Vol. 45, Issue 1, January 2020.
- “Enhanced Sensing and Nondegraded Thermal Noise Performance Based on PT-Symmetric Electronic Circuits with a Sixth-Order Exceptional Point,” published in Physical Review Letters, Vol. 123, Issue 21, November 2019.
- “Adiabatic Thermal Radiation Pumps for Thermal Photonics,” published in Physical Review Letters, Vol. 123, Issue 16, October 2019. Fred Ellis, professor of physics, co-authored this piece.
- “Effects of Disorder in Frozen-Mode Light,” published in Optics Letters, Vol. 44, Issue 11, 2019.
- “Coherent Wave Propagation in Multimode Systems with Correlated Noise,” published in Physical Review Letters, Vol. 122, Issue 15, April 2019.
- “Asymmetric Acoustic Energy Transport in Non-Hermitian Metamaterials,” published in The Journal of the Acoustical Society of America, Vol. 146, Issue 1, July 2019.
- “Design Algorithms of Driving-Induced Nonreciprocal Components, published in Physical Review Applied, Vol. 11, Issue 3, March 2019.
- “Asymmetric Transmission in Photonic Structures with Phase-Change Components,” published in Physical Review Applied, Vol. 11, Issue 2, February 2019.