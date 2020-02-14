Tucker Authors Several New Papers on Science in Society, Modern Science

Jennifer Tucker, associate professor of history, is the author and co-author of several new publications. They include:

“A View of the Ocean, Between the Tropics (1765–1800),” published in Britain in the World: Highlights from the Yale Center for British Art by Yale University Press, 2019.

“Popularizing the Cosmos: Pedagogies of Science and Society in Anton Pannekoek’s Life and Work,” published in Anton Pannekoek: Ways of Viewing Science and Society by Amsterdam University Press, 2019.

“Dangerous Exposures: Visualizing Work and Waste in the Victorian Chemical Trades,” published in International Labor and Working-Class History 95, 2019.

“Magical Attractions: Lantern Slide Lectures at the British Association for the Advancement of Science Annual Meetings, c. 1840–1920,” published in The Magic Lantern at Work: Connecting, Witnessing, Experiencing and Persuading, by Routledge Studies in Cultural History, in press.

“Performing and Performance in the History of Science: Slide Lectures and the British Association for the Advancement of Science,” published in A Million Pictures: Magic Lantern Slides in the History of Learning (KINtop Studies in Early Cinema Series) by John Libbey Press, in press.

“Photography in the Making of Modern Science,” published in the Handbook of Photography Studies by Bloomsbury Academic Press, in press.