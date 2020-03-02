Board of Trustees Approves 4.2% Tuition, Fees Increase for 2020–21

At its meeting on Feb. 29, the Wesleyan Board of Trustees voted to increase tuition and residential comprehensive fees by 4.2% for the 2020–21 academic year.

Tuition and fees for the 2020–21 year will be $59,386. The residential comprehensive fee for first-year and sophomore students will be $16,384, and for juniors and seniors the fee will be $18,626. The percentage increase in student charges aligns with the University’s average projected increase in total expenses.

Wesleyan meets the full demonstrated financial need of all admitted students seeking financial aid and devotes millions of dollars of its operating budget to the support of scholarships. In 2019–20, 41% of students are receiving need-based scholarship awards averaging nearly $51,300.

As always, the University remains committed to exploring new ways to help low and middle-income students and families afford a Wesleyan education.