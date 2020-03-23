Wesleyan Resource Center Collecting Donations for Pantry

The Wesleyan Resource Center is collecting food and other items to support low-income and food-insecure students who continue to reside on campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center will be open seven days a week. Items can be dropped off or picked up between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Suggested donations include:

Pasta kits (microwaveable mac and cheese, rice meals, ramen, etc.)

Canned food with pull tabs (vegetables, beans, pasta, etc.)

Food in sealed individual serving cups (applesauce, vegetables, fruits)

Toiletries (shampoo, body wash, soap, mouthwash, tissues)

Cleaning supplies (disinfecting products, paper towels, dish soap, sponges)

Candy, chips, snacks

Kitchenware (pots and pans, cookware, cooking utensils, cups)

For those who would like to donate and are sheltering in place or residing off campus, products can be purchased online and delivered to the Resource Center at 167 High Street, Middletown, CT 06459.

For more information, contact Demetrius Colvin, director of the Resource Center.