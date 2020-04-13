Services, Resources Are Available on Campus During COVID-19 Pandemic

Wesleyan remains committed to serving the approximately 250 undergraduates who remain on campus and the faculty and staff who are working on campus or remotely during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Information on the many resources that continue to be available may be found on Wesleyan’s Coronavirus/COVID-19 website and below:

Wesleyan Libraries

Olin Memorial Library and the Science Library buildings are closed, but a large and growing amount of online resources are accessible. Access content by going to the library homepage and look for a title or topic in OneSearch. Use the “available online” option under “Refine My Search.”

Wesleyan also offers a list of free electronic resources, including textbooks, e-books, journals, newspapers, and more.

Librarians are available remotely during this time. Questions can be sent to reference@wesleyan.edu, or students can schedule a Zoom meeting from the library homepage. Click on the link for “Research,” and then select the option to “Schedule a Personal Research Session.”

Usdan University Center

Usdan University Center is open daily, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Access may be made by using a WesID card at the south (Andrus Field) entrance only. Rehearsal spaces and gaming equipment are not available until further notice.

Dining

Usdan Marketplace offers to-go options at every meal. Brunch is served daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner is served daily from 5 to 7 p.m. The Bon Appetit team will continue to work with students who have allergies or other dietary restrictions.

Mail Services

WesStation is open 9 a.m. to noon, Mondays–Fridays.

Cardinal Tech Campus Store

The Cardinal Tech Campus Store, located inside Usdan University Center, is open from 9 a.m. to noon to process online orders and to assist individuals who will remain on campus.

Health Services

You should not return to campus if you’re coming from a high-risk location or believe you may have been exposed to another individual with COVID-19. Students needing assistance can call the Health Center at 860-685-2470. Staff will assist with making isolation arrangements. For additional and up-to-date information on the virus, visit the Wesleyan Health Services website.

Academic Support

Students who believe that they would benefit from academic support can email Academic Support to schedule a meeting, or visit the Find a Resource link for a list of recommended resources by topic. The following services are continuing via tools that allow for virtual meetings:

Peer Tutoring

Academic Peer Advisors

Writing Workshop

Math Workshop

Presentation Studio

Accessibility Services

Contact accessibility services if you need assistance with accommodation solutions for the distance education format.

Information Technology Services

ITS services remain available to the campus community. The most current and comprehensive information for students is on the Remote Resources Page under the “Information for Students” button. The Helpdesk webpage and the Remote Resources page also may be helpful.

Physical Plant

Physical Plant staff will continue to maintain Wesleyan’s buildings and grounds. You may report an issue and request repairs through work_order@wesleyan.edu.

Public Safety/RIDE

Public Safety will continue to be available 24/7 to serve and protect the campus community. RIDE service was discontinued, but Public Safety will still offer escorts during evening hours. A grocery/pharmacy shuttle will continue to operate 12:30–3:30 p.m. on Sundays, and 6:30–8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Teaching Remotely/Online Classes

Wesleyan has transitioned to distance learning until the end of the spring semester. Wesleyan provides many applications via a virtual application environment and resources for teaching and learning remotely, including for those who are accessing services from off campus and for those who are staying on campus but social distancing.

Residential Life

The office is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays–Fridays, with reduced staffing. For assistance, call 860-685-3550, or email reslife@wesleyan.edu. Student staff who have been approved to stay on campus will continue to be resources for students. On-call staff are available 24/7 at 860-685-2345.

Resource Center

The Resource Center is open noon to 6 p.m., Mondays-Fridays, for students to pick up products from the pantry, use the library, and print as necessary. Community members are encouraged to drop off useful supplies (like hand soap, microwaveable foods, etc.) in the living room or on the back porch of the center.

Religious and Spiritual Life

On-campus gatherings of religious communities have shifted to online connections. Each of the chaplains is available via email and can make appointments for phone or Zoom connections.

Cleaning/Custodial Services

Cleaning staff will continue to maintain all occupied buildings on a daily basis. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some staff will be redeployed from vacant buildings in order to increase the cleaning frequency in high-traffic areas of campus buildings. As a temporary measure during this health emergency, the University will provide paper supplies and hand soap/sanitizer in occupied residence halls.

Athletics

Spring sports and intramurals have been canceled. The Freeman Athletic Center is also closed until further notice, in compliance with state advisories.

Counseling and Psychological Services

Like many university counseling centers nationwide, CAPS’s primary goal is to support the health and well-being of students and staff while at the same time responding to the emotional needs of therapy clients and all Wesleyan students experiencing stress and anxiety during this challenging and uncertain time. Students who are experiencing acute distress may access an on-call clinician 24/7 by calling 860-685-2910. CAPS will not be meeting with students in person and will instead be offering virtual mental health services for students who remain on campus via a HIPAA-compliant online platform. Students remaining on campus who wish to set up a psychotherapy intake should call CAPS during business hours or send an email to counseling@wesleyan.edu.

Wesleyan RJ Julia Bookstore

The store is open daily, 10 a.m to 5 p.m., with reduced staffing. All purchases can be shipped at no cost, or picked up at either one of the store entrances, or delivered to your car curbside. Questions should be directed to 860-685-3939 or books@wesleyan.edu.

Class Deans

Class deans are now working remotely but reachable through email. The class blogs are also an important resource, providing students with links to valuable resources as you adjust to online courses.

Financial Aid

The Financial Aid and Student Employment Offices will be closed to visitors until further notice. The staff will respond to questions over email at finaid@wesleyan.edu, or you may leave a voicemail at 860-685-2800.

Gordon Career Center

Services remain available for the duration of the semester and throughout the summer. The center is rapidly transitioning its functions, including one-on-one career advising, to online formats.

Graduate Student Services

Staff are working remotely and providing full service through electronic platforms. Email the office at graduateoffice@wesleyan.edu.

International Student Services

Staff are working remotely and providing full service through electronic platforms. Email the office at oisa@wesleyan.edu.

Printing Services

Printing requests can be submitted to printing@wesleyan.edu and will be processed for pickup at Exley 116.

The Office of Survivor Advocacy and Community Education

Staff are working remotely. Survivors and their allies should contact jdebari@wesleyan.edu for support and resources. Virtual programming and workshops are planned for the rest of the semester.

WesWell

Staff are working remotely. Student should contact sfowler01@wesleyan.edu for resources. Virtual programming and workshops are planned for the rest of the semester.

Music Studios

The music studios are available from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mondays–Fridays.