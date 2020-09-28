Lock Shop’s Sean Higgins Remembered for Helping Keep Wes Safe

Sean Higgins, Wesleyan’s Lock Shop forman, passed away suddenly on Sept. 25. He was 60 years old.

Higgins worked for Wesleyan’s Physical Plant for 16 years maintaining the physical security of the campus where he insured the safety of students, faculty, and staff.

According to his obituary in The Middletown Press, Higgins “showed his love in the form of full-body hugs, homemade pasta sauce, big family breakfasts, and a shared Guinness, no matter the time of day. He loved to hate the New York Giants, indulged in bad action films, and never turned down helping someone in need. His quick wit and humor never failed to spark a giggle or a smile; his mischievous nature kept everyone on their toes, waiting for the next surprise. Sean’s protective demeanor, endless patience, and unquestioning support will leave a gaping hole in the lives of those who loved him most.”

Higgins found solace on the golf course and was very involved in the Wesleyan Open Golf Association, which annually raised funds for charity.