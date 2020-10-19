Cardinals Celebrate 2020 Homecoming and Family Weekend Virtually

Wesleyan parents, alumni, faculty, staff, and students gathered together virtually Oct. 16–17 to celebrate Wesleyan’s 2020 Homecoming and Family Weekend.

Participants were treated to popular WESeminars, live campus tours, a Parents’ Assembly, two symposiums, and more, all from the comfort of their own homes. (Videos of the events will be posted soon. Please check back.)

Screenshots of the various events are below.