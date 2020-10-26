Prepare for the College Application Process Through Admission 101 Program for Families

Next month, Wesleyan will host its annual Admission 101 for Wesleyan Families to help high school juniors and families prepare for the college application process.

This virtual event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, and from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Co-sponsored by the Office of Admission and Office of Advancement, this event offers information on interview techniques, discovering campus life through the experiences of Wesleyan students, and making the transition from high school to college.

As part of the program, participants can take virtual campus tours; attend remarks by Dean of Admission and Financial Aid Amin Abdul-Malik Gonzalez ’96 and a Q&A with President Michael Roth ’78; and participate in a mock application review to determine successful candidates. Parents may join their students on Saturday and attend a session on Sunday about “Meeting College Costs.”

“We believe that this program will help prepare both students and parents to make informed decisions throughout the college search and application process,” said Jen Jurgen, interim director of alumni and parent relations.

View the tentative schedule online here and register for the event online here.