Padilla-Benavides Honored by Mexican Government for Her Scholarship

Teresita Padilla-Benavides, assistant professor of molecular biology and biochemistry, is the recipient of the Sistema Nacional de Investigadores (National System of Researchers) Award.

Mexico established Sistema Nacional de Investigadores as a governmental agency in 1984 to promote the quantity and quality of research, especially in the sciences.

SNI noted that Padilla-Benavides has 31 original manuscripts published, of which 15 were from the past four years, and she also taught several courses for high school and undergraduate students in Mexico and the U.S.

Padilla-Benavides investigates the biological roles of transition metals in the development of mammalian cells. This fall, Padilla-Benavides is teaching MB&B 338: Biology and MB&B Symposium I; MB&B 536: Metals, Metalloenzymes, and Disease; and MB&B 585: Seminar in Molecular Biology.