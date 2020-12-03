15 Seniors Elected to Phi Beta Kappa

During a virtual ceremony on Dec. 2, 15 members of the Class of 2021 were inducted early decision into the Gamma Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa.

The oldest scholastic honor society in the nation, Phi Beta Kappa at Wesleyan is limited to 12% of the graduating class each year.

Fall-semester election is based on grades through the end of a student’s junior year and fulfillment of the General Education expectations. The minimum grade point average for the fall election is 93, and students are nominated by their major departments.

“Your families, teachers, fellow students, and others at Wesleyan couldn’t be prouder,” Wesleyan President Michael Roth ’78 said during the initiation ceremony. “We’re delighted to recognize your achievements, even in this world of Zoom, and acknowledge your good work and your strong character. I am honored to be among those who honor you today. Thank you for your many contributions to Wesleyan, and congratulations on this extraordinary achievement.”

The students and their major(s) are below:

Jacob Barabas, College of Social Studies, economics

Kian Caplan, neuroscience and behavior, science in society

Julia Gyourko, history

Do Hyeok Jeon, mathematics and computer science, physics

Harrison Adam Karp, economics

Jake Kwon, biology, English

Jack Kwon, College of Integrative Sciences, molecular biology and biochemistry

Kate Luo, chemistry, neuroscience and behavior

Rosa Munson-Blatt, feminist, gender and sexuality studies, science in society

Sarah Bohlen Norden, science in society

Kellen O’Brien, physics

Eleanor Raab, government

Olivia Siegal, psychology, Russian, East European and Eurasian studies

Maya Vaishnaw, molecular biology and biochemistry, psychology

Hongjia Zhang, philosophy, physics