Wesleyan in the News

The Conversation — “Trump’s acquittal is a sign of ‘constitutional rot’: partisanship overriding principles” by Professor Emeritus John Finn.

Democratic Underground — “I’ve Studied Terrorism for Over 40 Years. Let’s Talk About What Comes Next” by Professor Emerita Martha Crenshaw.

Thrive Global — “Being kind to yourself is one of the most important qualities you can develop for success.” Mentions Happier Inc. founder Nataly Kogan ’98.

All About Jazz — Guillermo E. Brown: Freedom Of Music, mentions Wesleyan University and Guillermo Brown ’98.

News 8 WTNH — Mass vaccinations kicking off in Middletown. Mentions Community Health Center opening up a vaccine clinic at Wesleyan University.

Knox.edu — Knox College welcomes its 20th President, C. Andrew McGadney ’92.

Stamford Advocate — Netflix Global CMO Bozoma Saint John ’99 is the headlining keynote speaker for Activate Live, an annual growth marketing conference, taking place virtually on April 7.

Business Insider via GlobeNewswire — Texas Capital Bank announced two additional executive leadership appointments. Mentions new Chief Risk Officer Tim Storms ’81, P’10.

The Hartford Courant — Kristina Wong: “Sweatshop Overlord” preview at the Center for the Arts.

The New York Amsterdam News — “I am 400” banners commemorate the 400-year anniversary of the first Africans arriving in America and the spirit of the Black American experience. Mentions Wesleyan University.

The Middletown Press — “If conditions are favorable, Middletown school board to reexamine sending older students back.” Quotes parent and Professor Sarah Wiliarty.

MSN — “Colleges that graduate the most celebrities.” Mentions (on slide 28 and 29) Michael Bay ’86, Lin-Manuel Miranda ’02, Hon ’15; and Amanda Palmer ’98.

Hartford Business Journal — 2021 Power 50. Mentions Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget director Melissa McCaw ’01.

EHS Daily Advisor — “Faces of EHS: Crystal Turner-Moffatt Leads from Center Stage as the Safety Diva.” Mentions Crystal Turner-Moffatt ’85.

The Hartford Courant — “As vaccination across Connecticut intensifies, health experts look to Black churches in a growing effort to control COVID-19.” Mentions retired Wesleyan custodian Ida Bruch.

Publishing Perspectives — PEN America Literary Awards have announced the 2021 Finalists. Mentions Honorée Fanonne Jeffers and Rae Armantrout/Wesleyan University Press and Professor John Murillo.

San Francisco Classical Voice — How the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians Shaped Jazz in the Bay Area. Mentions Anthony Braxton.

New Haven Register — Rock On! Learn about the New Haven landscape. Mentions visiting scholar in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Wesleyan Peter LeTourneau.