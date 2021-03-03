Wes in the News

Feb. 23

Forbes – How To Become Rich Without Selling Your Soul. Quotes Alok Appadurai ’00, founder and CEO of UpliftMillions.com.

Feb. 24

E! News – Don’t Throw Away Your Shot to Learn More About Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Love Story. Mentions Lin-Manuel Miranda ’02, Hon. ’15.

The Middletown Press – Veterans Corner: Learn the history of the Greater Middletown Military Museum. Mentions agreement with Wesleyan University, which provides interns to help preserve and document the museum’s collection.

Closer – Barbara Stanwyck’s Triumph Over Tragedy: How She Survived a Lifetime of Pain to Become a Star. Quotes Jeanine Basinger.

Feb. 25

Yardbarker – Eric Mangini Talks NFL Career Start with Cleveland Browns. Mention’s Eric Mangini ’94, Bill Belichick ’75, Hon. ’05, and Wesleyan University.

Stamford Advocate – Middletown offering mobile COVID vaccination for homebound residents. Mentions Wesleyan’s mandatory COVID-19 testing.

The Daily News, Maine – Maine’s top federal prosecutor is resigning. Mentions Halsey Frank ’80 and Wesleyan.

Chicago Tribune – How did ‘Drivers License’ become the song of 2021? Quotes Jeanine Basinger. (This story appears in more than 20 national media outlets)

Tribune Publishing – John Carroll swimmers enjoy season, despite its shortness. Mentions Delaney Hopkins ’25 who “is headed to Wesleyan University, a D-3 school in Middletown, Conn. Hopkins will swim and hopes to study neuroscience and biology.”

The Trentonian – Basketball rallies. Mentions Kennedy Jardine ’25, “who is headed to Wesleyan University.”

Feb. 26

Connecticut Magazine – For former industrial towns, building the future means rebuilding downtown. Mentions Mayor of Middletown Ben Florsheim ’14.

Connecticut Magazine – What’s next for CT’s struggling downtowns? Middletown’s Main Street may show the path forward. Written by Dan Haar ’81, mentions Wesleyan.

ConnecticutPlus.com – HCC Archive Joins Top Colleges in Connecticut’s Archive Online. Mentions that “prestigious Connecticut colleges,” such as Wesleyan University, contributing material to Connecticut’s Archive Online (CAO).

Feb. 27

The List – Who Is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Attorney Wife, Vanessa Nadal? Mentions Lin-Manuel Miranda ’02, Hon. ’15 and Wesleyan.

Feb. 28

The New York Times – In Quest for Herd Immunity, Giant Vaccination Sites Proliferate. Quotes Mark Masselli Hon. ’09, P’15, ’16, the president and chief executive of Community Health Center.

History News Network – George Shultz: The Last Progressive. Written by Professor of History Ron Schatz.

March 1

The Chronicle of Higher Education – The Review: The Nightmare of History. Mentions Wesleyan President Michael Roth ’78.

MSN via NBC Connecticut – Lin-Manuel Miranda Continues to Inspire Creativity, Confidence at His Alma Mater Wesleyan University. Features Brianna Johnson ’24, Hamilton Prize recipient and mentions Lin-Manuel Miranda ’02. Hon. ’15, Tommy Kail ’99.

NBC Connecticut – A Look Back at Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Start Here in Conn. Mentions Brianna Johnson ’24; Jack Carr, professor of film emeritus; and Lin-Manuel Miranda ’02, Hon. 15.

Forbes – Many of the nation’s leading private colleges and universities originated as religious institutions affiliated with a specific denomination within the broad Christian tradition. Mentions Wesleyan.

The Washington Post – Why can’t a company unleash irrepressible undergraduates as campus guides? Mentions Elizabeth Irvin ’23, a 20-year-old student of anthropology and film at Wesleyan University.

March 2

Boston Globe – The Milton Public Library is hosting a virtual art exhibit featuring the paintings of artist and alumna Elizabeth Lazeren, a Cape Cod resident whose work focuses on images of the sea. The artist, who trained at Wesleyan University and Hartford Art School, draws on memory, experience, and imagination.