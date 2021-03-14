Torres Named 2021 Classical Directing Fellow for Old Globe

Edward Torres, assistant professor of the practice in theater, was named an Old Globe 2021 Classical Directing Fellow.

Torres has directed multiple productions at the San Diego, Calif.-based Old Globe, including Familiar, Native Gardens, and Water by the Spoonful, as well as two readings for the Powers New Voices Festivals. He recently directed a podcast version of Macbeth for NEXT Podcast and Play On Shakespeare. Torres directed the premiere of Kristoffer Diaz’s The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity at Victory Gardens Theater and Teatro Vista, which won two Jeff Awards. He’s also the artistic director emeritus at Teatro Vista.

Led by artistic director Barry Edelstein, the Old Globe 2021 cohort includes Torres, Meg DeBoard, Yolanda Marie Franklin, and Awoye Timpo.

“COVID-19 forced us to postpone our Classical Directing Fellowship last year, and I am truly delighted that we’ve found a way to gather these four talented directors virtually and resume this exciting work,” Edelstein said in a statement. “Meg, Yolanda, Awoye, and Eddie are deeply gifted, and I know our week together will be full of discovery, growth, and great art.”

The fellowship focuses on Shakespeare’s text, how it is put together, and how it works in the imaginations and voices of American actors.

At Wesleyan, Torres is teaching THEA 183: The Actor’s Experience; THEA 381: Directing II; THEA 427: Performance Practice A; THEA 431: Performance Practice B; and THEA 433: Performance Practice C this spring semester.