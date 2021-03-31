Wesleyan in the News

Several Wesleyan faculty and alumni have appeared in national media outlets recently. They include:

March 23

The Island Now – Earth Matters – A Brief History of Long Island Sound. Mentions that in 1892, 23 students at Wesleyan came down with typhoid, with four deaths, from eating contaminated oysters.

Morning Star via PR Newswire – College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the 100 Best Colleges & Universities for 2021. Mentions Wesleyan.

Sugarcane Magazine – Incarcerated Poets Laureate: Recognizing Unseen Creators in Florida. Mentions that through his nonprofit, O, Miami, P. Scott Cunningham ’00 builds community through literature.

March 24

Market Screener – Lyndsey Layton ’86, a longtime editor and reporter at The Washington Post, will be the new deputy editor for policy for The New York Times Climate desk.

Patch – Reads Together: All Black Kids’ Author. Mentions that president emerita of Spelman College Beverly Daniel Tatum ’75, Hon’15, P’04 led a conversation on “Race and Racism.”

Associated Press – Fulcrum Therapeutics Appoints Dunn as President of Research and Development. Features Judith A. Dunn PhD ’98.

Hamlet Hub – Conversations: “Truth, Myth and Democracy” at Ridgefield (CT) Library. Mentions that Western Connecticut State University psychology professor Daniel Barrett ’86 will moderate the discussion.

PR Web – The Top 100 Stanford MBA Alumni In Finance & Investing. Mentions Wesleyan’s Chief Investment Officer Anne Martin.

The Middletown Press – Wesleyan student named Middletown Newman Civic Fellow. Features Emily McEvoy ’22.

March 25

90.5 WCBE via NPR – The Chauvin Trial Isn’t Technically About Race – But Jury Selection For It Has Been. Quotes Sonali Chakravarti, associate professor of government, “who has studied the role of race in jury selection.”

Profit Quotes – Lacuna Technologies Adds New Board of Directors. Mentions Rashida Richardson ’08, who “brings over a decade of experience as a lawyer, researcher, and advocate specializing in race, emerging technologies and the law to the Lacuna Board of Directors.”

Street Insider – Gran Tierra news. Mentions Sondra Scott ’88, COO of Verisk Financial, who “has more than 25 years of experience as an energy and risk analytics business leader.”

Street Insider – Vertiv Holdings Co. news. Mentions Jacob Kotzubei ’91, who was selected to serve on the Vertiv Holdings Board “due to his experience in executive management oversight, private equity, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and other transactional matters.”

DNYUZ – Poem: Note to Black Women in America. Features a poem by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers whose latest collection, “The Age of Phillis,” was published by Wesleyan University Press.

Market Screener – IMV Inc. Appoints Kuvalanka to Board of Directors. Mentions that Kyle Kuvalanka ’90 serves as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Goldfinch Bio, a kidney precision medicines company.

March 26

The Middletown Press – Middlesex United Way: Workplace campaigns create a lasting impact on communities. Mentions that Wesleyan “increased its overall campaign by $4,000 compared to last year.”

March 27

Washington Post – What Derek Chauvin’s trial in the death of George Floyd means for America. Quotes Sonali Chakravarti, associate professor of government.

Variety – NAACP Image Awards 2021: The Complete Televised Winners List. Mentions “The Age of Phillis” by Honorée Jeffers (Wesleyan University Press) is the winner of the Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry category.

March 28

Cornell Sun – S.A. Debates Ethics of University Partnership With Chinese Universities and ICE. Mentions that Wesleyan has established itself as a sanctuary campus for undocumented students.

Reality Times – Can’t Sleep? Why Your House Might Be To Blame And What You Can Do About It. Mentions a study at Wesleyan “found that subjects who sniffed lavender oil for two minutes at three, 10-minute intervals before bedtime increased their amount of deep sleep and felt more vigorous in the morning.”

CPTV – Diana Martinez ’07, assistant director of the Jewett Center for Community Partnerships, was featured on the CUTLINE series as a facilitator for “Democracy and Community with UConn Democracy & Dialogues Initiative.” (Martinez begins speaking at 24:14.)

March 29

Associated Press – McDonald’s Names Desiree Ralls-Morrison as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Features Desiree Ralls-Morrison ’88, P’21, who earned a “bachelor of arts in economics and political science from Wesleyan.”

News Times – Middletown’s two first – and only – female mayors broke much ground. Quotes Former Middletown Mayor Domenique Thornton: “We have a wonderful, vibrant downtown community, especially with [Wesleyan University] and the (Connecticut) river. You have cultural diversity in theater, the hearts, and a central location. This is a hidden gem.”

Independent Mail – Catherine Coleman Flowers is always in ‘good trouble.’ It’s a blessing for rural America. Features Catherine Coleman Flowers, who will receive an honorary degree from Wesleyan during the 2021 Commencement.

Shoot – Director Haymon Joins O Positive For Commercials. Features Miranda Haymon ’16, visiting instructor of theater.

Business Insider – One of America’s Richest Black People is Hiding in Plain Sight. Features Herriot Tabuteau ’89 (subscription needed).

March 30

Celebrity Mirror – 5 Facts About Producer Grillo, She Was David O. Russell’s Wife And Baby Mama. Features Janet Grillo ’80 who “graduated with a magna cum laude and special honors in theater from Wesleyan.”

Street Insider – Western New England Bancorp news. Mentions executive director John Bonini ’90, “who assumed the position of General Counsel on January 1, 2021.”

Street Insider – INX Limited news. Mentions David Weild ’78, the founder, chairman and CEO of Weild & Co., Inc.

Stamford Advocate – Middletown’s Community Health Center to receive $16.2 million in COVID relief. Mentions the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Wesleyan.

Talking Biz News – Politico reporter Maldonado set to depart. Features Samantha Maldonado ’13, energy and environment reporter at Politico, who Maldonado has a “BA in sociology and creative writing from Wesleyan University.”

March 31

The Day – History Matters: The day the music died. Mentions Neely Bruce, John Spencer Camp Professor of Music, “who is an American music scholar and one of the founders of the New England Sacred Harp Convention.”

Journal now – Wake Forest football notebook: Mentions Ben Thaw ’20, who was promoted to graduate assistant after spending the fall of 2020 as a recruiting intern for the Deacons.

