Art Studio Seniors Display Thesis Exhibitions from the Art Studio Program in the Zilkha Gallery

This month, the Center for the Arts is hosting three virtual opening receptions for 19 graduating art studio majors to showcase their work as part of the Senior Thesis Exhibition.

Since Zilkha Gallery is only open to Wesleyan students, faculty, and staff during the pandemic, the virtual format allows alumni, parents, friends, and other members of the Wesleyan community to view the students’ work.

“We’re hoping to create access—especially for those of you who are not on campus—to see these shows in person and see what [the artists’] work looks like in space and scale,” said Benjamin Chaffee, associate director of visual arts and adjunct instructor of art. “We’ll also have a chance for some brief conversations with each of the artists who can enlighten us about their process. Our hope is that these conversations might approximate one aspect of an opening reception—the opportunity to hear directly from the exhibiting artist about their work.”

Julia Randall, associate professor of art and senior thesis coordinator said the studio art thesis is likely the most challenging and immersive creative project accomplished by the students during their time at Wesleyan. The seniors work independently in their studios while receiving regular feedback from their advisors. “This is an intense process of discovery that involves a great deal of sweat, research, and managing doubt,” Randall said. “It requires studio art majors to …work towards breakthroughs and to embrace failures along the way.”

On April 13, Sarina Hahn, Sam Javellana Hill, Noa Lin, Kyron Rizzo, Eric Roe, and Amy Schaap presented their work. At 4:30 p.m. April 28, Alyssa DaSilva, Dana Kim, Verónica Socorro Matos, Rachel Mondshine, Ciara O’Flynn, Ben Schneier, and Dayna Weissman will present their art during the third virtual opening reception. (Click here to access the show)

To browse the art in-person, order a Zilkha Gallery Timed Admission Ticket. The gallery is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

On April 21, Chaffee interviewed six seniors who discussed their work through the second virtual opening reception. Images are below: