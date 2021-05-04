Ganbarg ’88 Hosts New Rock N’ Roll High School Podcast

Two-time Grammy Award-winning producer and Atlantic Records President of A&R Pete Ganbarg ’88 will host a new Rock N’ Roll High School podcast starting May 6.

The series, presented by Warner Music Group, will feature legendary figures in contemporary music. The first three episodes star Grammy-winning composer, producer, arranger, and guitarist, Nile Rodgers; two-time Rock & Roll and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Graham Nash; and Go-Go’s bassist and songwriter, Kathy Valentine. Following the premiere, new episodes will launch every other week.

“It’s been an honor to sit down with each of these incredibly influential and uniquely talented individuals and really dive deep into their remarkable careers,” Ganbarg said. “I’m so excited to bring these conversations to music fans around the world. Everyone recognizes these superstars and their hits which have defined generations, but now we get to pull back the curtain and take a closer, more intimate look at the stories behind the music.”

Other upcoming guests include:

• May 20 – The Temptations (Otis Williams and Ron Tyson)

• June 3 – Tony Visconti

• June 17 – Debbie Gibson

• July 1 – Gamble & Huff

• July 15 – Jimmy Webb

• July 29 – Jon Anderson (of Yes)

• Aug. 12 – Gloria Gaynor

• Aug. 26 – Todd Rundgren

• Sept. 9 – Robert “Kool” Bell (of Kool and The Gang)

In addition to creating the new podcast, Ganbarg is the recipient of a 2021 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album for the Broadway cast recording for Jagged Little Pill.

