Vote for 2021 Alumni-Elected Trustees

Voting for the 2021 Alumni Trustee Election is now open.

Each year, Wesleyan alumni elect three of their peers to serve on the University’s Board of Trustees for a three-year term. Nearly one-third of the Board is elected by the alumni body.

“The alumni-elected trustee process is a remarkable and important way for alumni to demonstrate stewardship of our University,” said Gina Driscoll, associate director of alumni and parent relations. “Choose the alumni candidates who can help influence the direction of the University.”

Watch for the Alumni-Elected Trustee email with your personal link to vote. View this year’s slate here.

The deadline to vote is 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 26.