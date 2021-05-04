Wesleyan in the News

April 21

Celebrity Net Worth – Meet The Under-The-Radar Immigrant Black Doctor Who Has Made A Half-Billion Dollar Fortune While Revolutionizing Alzheimer’s Treatment. Features Dr. Herriot Tabuteau ’89.

Street Insider – Oaktree Real Estate News. Mentions Cary Kleinman ’97, chief legal officer at Oaktree.

Seven Days (Vermont) – Obituary: Karen Oelschlaeger, 1984-2021: Woman who died of cancer was grateful for Vermont’s Death With Dignity law. Features Karen Oelschlaeger ’07, who “double majored in psychology and Spanish literature, receiving high honors for her psychology thesis titled ‘Feminist Rants.'”

April 22

Fat Pitch Financials – Operation HOPE Adds Will Lansing, CEO of FICO, To Global Board of Advisors. Features Will Lansing ’80, P’16, chief executive officer of Fair Isaac Corporation.

April 23

The White House – President Biden Announces Key Administration Nominations in National Security. Mentions Sarah Margon ’98 is a nominee for assistant secretary, Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, Department of State.

Mitu – Cast Of ‘In The Heights’ Want You To Know The Importance Of Going To College. Mentions Lin-Manuel Miranda ’02, Hon.’15.

Street Insider – Axsome Therapeutics news. Mentions Dr. Herriot Tabuteau ’89 and Dr. Mark Coleman ’90, who are nominated for the role of director.

Street Insider – Denali Therapeutics Inc. news. Mentions David Schenkein ’79, P’08, general partner in Google Ventures and executive chairman of the board of directors of Agios Pharmaceuticals.

All Events In – Storytelling with Saris Earth Day Presentation. Features Bangladeshi-American artist and climate activist Monica Bose ’86.

NBC Miami – More Than 30 Colleges Now Say Covid Vaccines Will Be Mandatory for Fall 2021. Mentions Wesleyan University.

April 24

Marist Circle – From Ulster County to Tokyo: 17-Year-Old Takes Her Art International. Mentions Natalie Horberg ’25, who is “preparing to attend Wesleyan University in the fall.”

April 25

WSFB-TV Channel 3 – Wesleyan University Students Roll Up Their Sleeves at On-Campus Vaccine Clinic. Features interviews with Ricky Finkel ’23 and Donatto Navas ’22.

Yahoo Sports – Patriots’ Bill Belichick ’75, P’07, Hon. ’05 receives special honor at Army-Navy lacrosse game.

April 26

Biospace – Fountain Therapeutics appoints Dr. William Greene ’86, P’20 to chief executive officer.

Associated Press – Comcast Advertising appoints Rick Mandler ’83 as vice president of growth strategy.

Street Insider – Ebay news. Mentions Trustee Emeritus Diana Farrell ’87, retired founding president and chief executive officer of the JPMorgan Chase Institute.

The Middletown Press – Annual Business & Education Partnership and Hal Kaplan Middletown Mentor Program Recognition Luncheon to feature Wesleyan President Michael Roth ’78 as the keynote speaker.

The Scientist Magazine – Molecular Geneticist Kedes Dies at 83. Features Laurence “Larry” Kedes ’59, Hon ’09.

Yahoo! Finance – Xin Li-Cohen, Deputy Chairman Of Christie’s International, Launches An NFT Platform For Fine Art. Features GeGe “Mia” Deng ’19.

Yahoo! Life – We Just Got a First Glance at Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘In the Heights,’ and WOW It Looks Good. Mentions Lin-Manuel Miranda ’02, Hon. ’15 and his “hit Broadway musical, which he casually composed during his days at Wesleyan University.”

PR Newswire – Lafayette Square Appoints Industry Veteran Usher as Head of Distribution. Features Stephen Usher ’89 “who holds a Bachelor of Arts from Wesleyan University, where he is a member of the President’s Council.”

Money – With College Waitlists Overcrowded, What to Know About Accepting Your Spot at School. Quotes Amin Abdul-Malik Gonzalez, vice president and dean of admission and financial aid.

April 27

Associated Press – Gamma Aerospace Expands Leadership Team. Mentions that Daniel Drew, former visiting assistant professor of public policy at Wesleyan and the former City of Middletown mayor, was named as director of facilities, procurement, and administration.

Street Insider – Molecular Templates news. Mentions Jason Kim ’94, who “received his BA in neuroscience and behavior from Wesleyan University.”

April 29

360 Magazine – Narrative Images. Features Miles Hyman ’85, who “studied drawing and printmaking with David Schorr at Wesleyan University in Connecticut.”

April 30

Boulder Daily Camera – How Colorado’s senior senator Michael Bennet helped create a major anti-poverty program. Features Michael Bennet ’87, Hon. ’12.

Eureka – Historian of science Gerald Holton wins the Frontiers of Knowledge Award in the Humanities. Features Gerald Holton ’41, MA ’42, Hon. ’81, P’77.

AARP – AARP Highlights American Stories for AAPI Heritage Month: Two families, two histories, one shared nationality. Features Daphne Kwok ’84.

MIT News – Five from MIT elected to the National Academy of Sciences for 2021: Faculty members Dan Freedman, Robert Griffin, Larry Guth, Stephen Morris, and Gigliola Staffilani elected by peers for outstanding contributions to research. Features Daniel Freedman ’60.

Journal for Blacks in Higher Education – A Quartet of Black Faculty Members Taking on New Assignments in Higher Education. Mentions that Tracey Osbourne ’91 was appointed director of the Center for Climate Justice.

May 1

Yahoo! Life – Where Your Favorite Celebrities Went to College. Mentions that actress Beanie Feldstein ’15 graduated from Wesleyan with a degree in sociology.

New Haven Register – COVID hit just at the start of CT seniors’ college deliberations. For many, it was over this week. Mentions Wesleyan.

May 2

The San Diego Union-Tribune – Wrestling with the ghosts of COVID past. Commentary written by Johnny Hayes ’20.

May 3

Shoot – Director Parasco Joins Loveboat For Representation In The U.S., France. Features Elena Parasco.

Doctor’s Lounge – Herd Immunity for Americans May Be an Elusive Goal, Experts Say. Mentions that Wesleyan is requiring all students to be vaccinated.

UMass Medical News – UMass Medical School to award four honorary degrees at 48th Commencement. Features Michael Angelini ’64, P’99.

May 4

PR Newswire – Gas South, the largest retail natural gas provider in the Southeast, celebrates the selection of President and CEO Kevin Greiner as Georgia Trend’s “Most Respected Business Leader” of 2021. Mentions Kevin Greiner ’91 and Wesleyan.

National Geographic – Was Napoleon Bonaparte an enlightened leader or tyrant? Quotes Andy Curran, William Armstrong Professor of the Humanities.