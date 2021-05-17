Students Receive 2021 Academic Prizes, Scholarships, Fellowships

This month, the Office of Student Affairs presented the 2021 student prizes. The recipients and awards include:

George H. Acheson and Grass Foundation Prize in Neuroscience

Established in 1992 by a gift from the Grass Foundation, this prize is awarded to an outstanding undergraduate in the Neuroscience and Behavior Program who demonstrates excellence in the program and who also shows promise for future contributions in the field of neuroscience.

Kian Caplan 2021

Ana Finnerty-Haggerty 2021

Andrew Northrop 2021

Fitzroy “Pablo” Wickham 2021

Alumni Prize in the History of Art

Established by Wesleyan alumni and awarded to a senior who has demonstrated special aptitude in the history of art and who has made a substantive contribution to the major.

Nia Felton 2021

Riley Richards 2021

American Chemical Society Analytical Award

Awarded for excellence in analytical chemistry.

Cole Harris 2021

American Chemical Society Connecticut Valley Section Award

Awarded for outstanding achievement to a graduating chemistry major.

Emma Shapiro 2021

American Chemical Society Undergraduate Award in Inorganic Chemistry

Awarded to an undergraduate student in inorganic chemistry to recognize achievement and encourage further study in the field.

Abrar Habib 2021

American Chemical Society Undergraduate Award in Organic Chemistry

Awarded to a senior who has displayed a significant aptitude for organic chemistry

Niels Vizgan GRAD

American Chemical Society Undergraduate Award in Physical Chemistry

Awarded in recognition of outstanding achievement by undergraduate students in physical chemistry, and to encourage further pursuits in the field.

Caitlin Grant 2022

American Institute of Chemists Award

Awarded for outstanding achievement to a graduating chemistry major.

Gianna Argento 2021

American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biochemistry Honor Society

Awarded to exceptional juniors and seniors pursuing a degree in the molecular life sciences. Students are recognized for their scholarly achievement, research accomplishments, and outreach activities in the molecular life sciences.

Nour Saida Harzallah 2021

Jack Kwon 2021

Shawn Lin 2022

Alex Poppel GRAD

Maya Vaishnaw 2021

Ayres Prize

The gift of Daniel Ayres, Class of 1842, to the first-year student who attains the highest academic standing in the first semester.

Mikoto Nakamura 2024

Beinecke Scholarship

Awarded by the Sperry Fund for graduate study in the arts, humanities, and social sciences.

Zubaida Bello 2022

Bertman Prize

Established in memory of Bernard T. Bertman, associate professor of physics, by gifts from his colleagues, family, and friends, in 1970. Awarded to a senior majoring in physics who displays a particularly resourceful and creative approach to physics research.

Nour Saida Harzallah 2021

Simon Rothman 2021

Blankenagel Prize

Income from the John C. Blankenagel Fund, established in 1970, awarded at the discretion of the Department of German studies to enrich educational offerings in the area of humanistic studies, or to assist a superior student in completing a project in German studies.

Jenna Lacey 2021

Julian White 2022

Bradley Prize

The gift of Stanley David Wilson, Class of 1909, in memory of Professor Walker Parke Bradley, to the senior or junior who excels in chemistry and particularly in special original work.

Sterre Hesseling 2022

Emma Shapiro 2021

Bridge Builder Award

Awarded to a student and student group who have succeeded in strengthening the relationship between Wesleyan and the greater Middletown community.

Middletown Mutual Aid Collective

Ericka Ekhator 2021

Christopher Brodigan Fund Award

Established in memory of Christopher Brodigan, a Wesleyan student who died in an accident in his frosh year. The Fund pays tribute to Christopher\’s deep interest in Africa and to the public service he provided through teaching in Botswana prior to entering Wesleyan. Awarded to graduating seniors and recent graduates who plan to pursue public service or research in Africa.

Maximilien Chong Lee Shin 2021

Kevin Koech 2021

Erness Brody Prize

Established in 2002 by Ann duCille in honor of Professor Erness Bright Brody, former chair of the African American Studies Program. Awarded annually to a senior African American Studies Program major for excellence in written expression.

Khamil Riley 2021

Bruner Freshman Improvement Prize

The gift of William Evans Bruner, Class of 1888, to the student whose second-semester first-year record shows the greatest relative improvement over that of the first semester.

Kayla Jefferson 2023

Butler Prize

The Butler Prize, established in 1991 in honor of retiring colleague Jeffrey D. Butler, is awarded for the best Honors thesis in African, Asian or Latin American History.

Xinyue Zhang 2021

Butterfield Prize

Established by the Class of 1967 and awarded to the graduating senior who has exemplified those qualities of character, leadership, intellectual commitment and concern for the Wesleyan community shown by Victor Lloyd Butterfield, 11th president of the University.

Alyssa Carlson 2021

Nour Saida Harzallah 2021

Tyla Taylor 2021

Camp Prize

Established in 1905 by the Board of Trustees in memory of Samuel T. Camp, trustee 1880-1903. Awarded for excellence in English literature.

Caridad Cruz 2021

Gabriel Ridout 2021

Zuzu Tadeushuk 2021

Cardinal Crest Award

Awarded to the member of the WSA who has given honor to his/her post on the WSA or one of its committees through his/her leadership, and has selflessly served the greater interest of the Wesleyan student body.

Anna Nguyen 2022

Chadbourne Prize

The gift of George Storrs Chadbourne, Class of 1858, to that member of the first-year class outstanding in character, conduct, and scholarship.

Rachel Wachman 2024

Citation of Citizenship in the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science

Recognizes those students studying mathematics or computer science, whose contributions both aid the educational mission of the department and foster a sense of community that encourages and supports all members of the department.

Sam Bidwell 2021

Clark Fellowship

Established in memory of John Blanchard Clark by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Donald L. Clark of Pittsford, New York; his sister, Catherine; relatives; and friends. Awarded annually to a qualified graduating senior of Wesleyan University for graduate study in a school of medicine. Recipients are judged by members of the Health Professions Panel on their potential for outstanding achievement and for their promise of community leadership and public-spirited citizenship and for their scholastic record at Wesleyan.

Kate Luo 2021

Dr. Neil Clendeninn Prize

Established in 1991 by George Thornton, Class of 1991 and David Derryck, Class of 1993, for the African American student who has achieved academic excellence in biology and/or molecular biology and biochemistry. This student must have completed his or her sophomore year and in that time have exemplified those qualities of character, leadership, and concern for the Wesleyan community as shown by Dr. Neil Clendeninn, Class of 1971.

Babila Fomuteh 2021

Yaje Nshanji 2022

Cole Prize

Established through the gift of George Henry Walker, Class of 1881, in the memory of Charles Edward Cole. Awarded to the first-year student who shows the greatest ability in fiction or nonfiction writing.

Rachel Wachman 2024

Herbert Lee Connelly Prize

Given in 1980 by Mabel Wells Connelly in the name of her husband, member of the Class of 1909, and alumni secretary, 1924-56. Supplemented by friends, relatives, and sons Hugh Wells and Theodore Sample, Class of 1948, the fund provides income to be awarded annually to a deserving undergraduate who demonstrates an interest in English literature and an unusual ability in nonfiction writing.

Ali Banach 2022

Emily Burstein 2021

Elim Lee 2022

Davenport Prize

Established in 1948 by the gift of Ernest W. Davenport in honor of his brother, Frederick Morgan Davenport, Class of 1889, for excellence shown by seniors in the field of government and politics.

Juliet Dale 2021

Eleanor Raab 2021

Dorchester Prize

Established through the gift of Daniel Dorchester IV, Class of 1874. Awarded for the best thesis submitted to the English Department.

Katerina Ramos-Jordán 2021

Gabriel Ridout 2021

Kathleen Tizon 2021

W.E.B. DuBois Prize

Awarded annually for academic excellence to a student majoring in African American studies.

Arianne Philemy 2021

Dutcher Prize

Established by gift of Arthur A. Vanderbilt, Class of 1910, in honor of Professor George Matthew Dutcher, for highest excellence in the Department of History.

Julia Gyourko 2021

Phoebe Vlahoplus 2021

Xinyue Zhang 2021

Exceptional Program of the Year Award

Awarded to the coordinator(s) of an exceptional program, cultural event, speaker or production that has had positive campus-wide impact.

Salvation

William Firshein Prize

Awarded to the graduating MB&B student who has contributed the most to the interests and character of the Molecular Biology and Biochemistry Department.

Nour Saida Harzallah 2021

Shantel Sosa 2021

First-Year Leadership Award

Awarded to a first-year student who has demonstrated outstanding leadership or involvement in the Wesleyan community.

Emma Bella Bass-Lawrence 2024

Susan Frazer Prize

Awarded annually to the student (or students) who has done the most distinguished work in the elementary and intermediate French language sequence.

Andres Angeles-Paredes 2024

Naya Jorgensen 2024

Beulah Friedman Prize

This prize recognizes work of outstanding achievement by a student in the history of art. The prize is awarded to a member of the senior class.

Maya Hayda 2021

Wesleyan Library Undergraduate Research Prize

Established in 2017 to recognize research projects (besides honors theses) in any field that demonstrate outstanding and creative use of Wesleyan’s library collections and resources.

Evelyn Burke 2021

Ori Cantwell 2022

Lexa Krebs 2023

Fulbright English Teaching Assistant Award

Funded by the United States government under the Mutual Educational and Cultural Exchange Act of 1961 (Fulbright-Hays Act) and administered by the Institute of International Education (IIE). The grants support one year of teaching in an English-language classroom at the grade-school or college level in one of 75 countries outside the U.S.

Ji Yoon Park 2021

Lupita Sanchez GRAD

Fulbright Study/Research Award

Funded by the United States government under the Mutual Educational and Cultural Exchange Act of 1961 (Fulbright-Hays Act) and administered by the Institute of International Education (IIE). The grants support one year of independent research or graduate study at an institution outside the U.S.

Susannah Greenblatt 2016

Mira Guth 2018

David Vizgan 2021

Gay, Lesbian, and Sexuality Studies Prize

Donated by the Wesleyan Gay and Lesbian Alumni Association (GALA), this prize is awarded annually to that undergraduate who has done the best research and writing on a subject in gay, lesbian, and sexuality studies.

Gabriel Ridout 2021

Giffin Prize

Established in 1912 by a gift of Mrs. Charles Mortimer Giffin, in memory of her husband, an honorary graduate of the Class of 1875. Awarded for excellence in the Department of Religion.

Virginia Sciolino 2021

Akiva Goldsman Prize in Screenwriting

Awarded to the graduating film studies major who has written the best full-length screenplay in the Department of Film Studies.

Michael Bloom 2021

Graduate Student of the Year Award

Awarded to a graduate student who has proven to be a vital and dynamic member of the Wesleyan community through taking on an active leadership role in campus life.

Naomi Glascock GRAD

Graham Prize

The gift of James Chandler Graham, Class of 1890, awarded to a member of the graduating class for excellence in natural science.

Kian Caplan 2021

Jack Kwon 2021

Kate Luo 2021

Simon Rothman 2021

Hallowell Prize

Established by friends and associates of Burton C. Hallowell, Class of 1936, former professor of economics and executive vice president of the University. Awarded annually to an outstanding senior in the study of social science, as determined by the governing board of the Public Affairs Center.

Jacob Barabas 2021

Xinyue Zhang 2021

Hawk Prize

The gift of Philip B. Hawk, Class of 1898, as a memorial to his wife, Gladys, to the students who have done the most effective work in biochemistry.

Alyssa Carlson 2021

Carol Dalgarno 2021

Nour Saida Harzallah 2021

Jack Kwon 2021

Kate Luo 2021

Clara Nachmanoff 2021

Maya Vaishnaw 2021

Health Education Prize

Awarded annually to the graduating senior who best exemplifies the goals of Wesleyan’s Health Education Program, which are the promotion of healthy lifestyles and disease prevention. The student who is chosen for this prize has demonstrated commitment not only to his or her personal well-being but has also served as a role model to peers in the Wesleyan community and beyond.

Kate Luo 2021

Heideman Award

Established in 1972, in honor of Enid and Walter Heideman. Awarded annually to an undergraduate who has helped others in the Wesleyan community, in the tradition of the Heidemans.

Joel Groves 2021

Abrar Habib 2021

Rachel Henderson Theater Prize

Awarded annually to that student who, in the estimation of the theater faculty, has contributed most to theater at Wesleyan over the course of their undergraduate career.

Isabel Algrant 2021

Nathan Baron Silvern 2021

Julia Chung 2021

Holzberg Fellowship

Established in memory of Jules D. Holzberg, professor of psychology, by gifts of his colleagues and friends. Awarded to a senior who intends to pursue graduate study in clinical or community psychology in recognition of the commitment to research and applied work on the resolution of social problems on the individual and collective level that is consistent with Professor Holzberg\’s lifelong professional interests and humanitarian concerns.

Olivia Siegal 2021

Horgan Prize

Established by the Department of English in honor of Paul Horgan, professor emeritus and writer-in-residence. Awarded to the student who has written the best short story of the year.

Caelan Campbell 2022

Caridad Cruz 2021

Henry Lin-David 2021

Samuel Pollak 2022

Best Honors Thesis in Sociology Award

Established by the Department of Sociology to honor Herbert H. Hyman, distinguished scholar, pioneer in survey research methodology, and Professor Emeritus in the Department of Sociology. Awarded annually to students, whether sociology majors or not, who in the opinion of the faculty have written outstanding theses on a sociological topic.

Julia Cella 2021

Safa Figal 2021

Olivia Gracey 2021

Ivanna Morales 2021

Lauren Stock 2021

Ingraham Prize

The gift of Robert Seney Ingraham, Class of 1888, and his wife, for excellence in New Testament Greek or, in years when a course in that subject is not given, for excellence in a course in Greek elective for juniors and seniors.

William Mahoney 2021

Jessup Prize

Awarded to two undergraduates each year who are deemed to show the greatest talent and promise for even greater excellence in sculpture, printmaking, architecture, photography, painting, or drawing. The prize is given in memory of Pauline Jessup, a noted interior designer, who practiced her craft for over 60 years throughout the United States. Mrs. Jessup was noted for her unerring eye, her extraordinarily refined taste, and her steadfast commitment to her clients¿many of whom she served over three generations. The award is determined by the Department of Art and Art History.

Benjamin Lyon 2021

Eric Roe 2021

Johnston Prize

The gift of David George Downey, Class of 1884, in memory of Professor John Johnston. Awarded to those first-year students or sophomores whose performance in their first two semesters of physics shows exceptional promise.

John Guillamon 2022

Ian Huang 2024

Rijs Johansongordet 2024

Serena Landers 2024

Nancy Kathan Award

Given in honor of Nancy Kathan ’76. Awarded to a female senior film major who exemplifies overall outstanding qualities in the film department.

Lu Robinson 2021

Leavell Memorial Prize-Music

Awarded annually to a senior who has done outstanding work in music, and whose work manifests the ideals of the World Music Program in the Department of Music.

Lisa Stein 2021

Alex Tripp 2021

Lebergott-Lovell Prize

In honor of Emeritus Professors of Economics Stanley Lebergott and Michael Lovell. To be awarded to the best paper written in the current academic year that uses econometric techniques to analyze an economic problem. Established in 2011 by Bruce Greenwald; first awarded in 2012.

Joshua Ng 2020

Benjamin Stagoff-Belfort 2021

Elizabeth Vann 2020

Limbach Prize

Established in 1966 by Russell T. Limbach, professor of art, in memory of his wife, Edna Limbach. Awarded annually to the student who has contributed the most imaginative, generous, thoughtful, and understanding social service to the people of the City of Middletown and/or the Wesleyan community.

Jordan Agricula 2021

Emily McEvoy 2022

Lipsky Prize

The gift of the Reverend and Mrs. Bailey G. Lipsky in memory of their son, Francis Jules Lipsky, Class of 1931, to the member of the choir possessing in the highest degree unfailing kindliness, quiet dignity, and brilliant scholarship.

David Baraka 2021

Littell Prize

The gift of Franklin Bowers Littell, Class of 1891, for excellence in one or more advanced courses in astronomy.

Benjamin Martinez 2021

David Vizgan 2021

Mann Prize

Established in memory of Albert Mann, Class of 1906, devoted alumnus and faculty member, by his daughters and their families. Awarded annually to the senior(s) showing the most outstanding achievements in the Romance languages.

Hannah Berman 2021

Caridad Cruz 2021

Casimir Fulleylove-Golob 2022

Eric Lindheim-Marx 2021

Tinatin Omoeva 2021

Kiyo Saso 2021

Tyla Taylor 2021

Martius Yellow Award

Awarded for excellence in organic synthesis.

Sophie Wazlowski 2022

Meyer Prize

Established in 1991 in honor of retiring colleague Donald A. Meyer, is awarded for the best Honors thesis in American History.

Benjamin Cahill 2021

Joan W. Miller Prize

Established by Professor Miller in 2008. It is awarded for the outstanding Honor’s Thesis in the College of Social Studies.

Jacob Barabas 2021

Xinyue Zhang 2021

Monroe Prize

Established in 1985 by the Center for African American Studies in memory of John G. Monroe, director, scholar, and teacher in the Center for African American Studies and in the Department of Theater. This prize is to be awarded annually to the Wesleyan sophomore or junior who, in the opinion of the review committee, submits the best scholarly essay in the field of African American studies.

Zubaida Bello 2022

David Morgan Prize

To be awarded annually to the senior major or majors in CSS and/or the Department of History who best demonstrated the integrity and commitment to community that characterized David’s 37 years of service to his College, his Department, and to the University.

Catherine Xi 2021

Edward Yanez 2021

Peter Morgenstern-Clarren Social Justice Award

Created in memory of Peter Morgenstern-Clarren who pursued social justice while a student at Wesleyan. His activism included securing benefits for Wesleyan custodial staff, participating in the United Student and Labor Action Committee, and contributing his leadership to the campus chapter of Amnesty International. We are grateful to Dr. Hadley Morgenstern-Clarren and The Honorable Pat Morgenstern-Clarren for their generosity in sponsoring this award that honors their son’s activism for the public good. Awarded to an employee whose every day work helps the students at Wesleyan and who best embodies the pursuit of social justice.

Kevonte Payton 2022

Mario Torres None

Astrid Vidal None

Mosaic Award

This award recognizes the contribution(s) of a person or organization that has brought about cultural awareness and education on one or more of the following issues: race, ethnicity, culture and/or sexual orientation.

Student-Athlete of Color Leadership Council

Geraldine J. Murphy Prize

Established in memory of Geraldine J. Murphy, who was the first woman hired as a full-time instructor at Wesleyan (1957), the first woman promoted to a tenured position, and the first woman promoted to the rank of full professor. The prize is endowed by alumni of the Wesleyan Master of Arts in Teaching program. Awarded to a student who has written an outstanding critical essay that focuses on short fiction or novels.

Violet Daar 2022

Mosab Hamid 2023

Needler Prize

Established by Sophie Needler, in memory of her husband, Bennett Needler. Awarded annually to one or two graduating seniors who have demonstrated excellence in Hebrew or Jewish studies.

Niels Vizgan GRAD

Carol B. Ohmann Memorial Prize

Awarded for excellence in Feminist, Gender, and Sexuality Studies.

Nacala Gadsden 2021

Avery Pedell 2021

Felicia Soderberg 2021

Zuzu Tadeushuk 2021

Olin Fellowship

Founded in 1854 by the wife of Stephen Olin, president, 1839-41 and 1842-51. Later increased by gifts of their son, Stephen Henry Olin, Class of 1866 and acting president, 1922-23, and his wife, Emeline. Awarded in recognition of achievement in English. The fellowship supports supervised work in English outside of the Wesleyan course structure.

Ali Banach 2022

Joseph Cohen 2022

Hunter Julo 2022

Elim Lee 2022

Jahnavi Mehta 2022

Jada Reid 2022

Isaac Slomski-Pritz 2022

Outreach and Community Service Award

Awarded to the senior theater major who, through their work in the Department of Theater, has done a significant service in the community.

Isabel Algrant 2021

Thea LaCrosse 2021

Betsy Zaubler 2021

Outstanding Collaboration Award

Awarded for a program which was successfully planned in the spirit of partnership and team work.

Every Vote Counts

Parker Prize

Established in 1870 by the Reverend John Parker, Trustee 1859-71. Awarded to a sophomore or junior who excels in public speaking.

Sarah Backer 2022

Benjamin Dachman 2022

Magda Kisielinska 2022

Peirce Prize

Awarded in successive years for excellence in biology, chemistry, and geology.

Sophia Marra 2021

Peterson Fellowship

Established in 1963 by bequest of William Harold Peterson, Class of 1907, for graduate study in biochemistry at Wesleyan.

Nick Wells GRAD

Plukas Prize

Established in 1986 by John Plukas, Class of 1966, this prize is awarded to graduating economics seniors to be applied toward summer expenses, during which period each student will work under the supervision of a faculty adviser to convert an honors project into a publishable article.

Jacob Barabas 2021

Kin Wai Cheung 2021

Harrison Karp 2021

Julien Loo 2021

Benjamin Stagoff-Belfort 2021

Plukas Teaching Apprentice Award

Established in 1986 by John Plukas, Class of 1966, this prize is awarded for excellent service to the Economics Department as a teaching apprentice.

Mo’ath Almahasneh 2021

Justin Antoine 2021

Tyler Barr 2021

Jack Baum 2021

Philippe Gene Bungabong 2022

Jiaxuan Chen 2023

Johanna Copeland 2021

Norm Cotteleer 2022

Bryan Do 2024

Hudson Dore 2022

Laura Garvey 2021

Nikki Gerjarusak 2021

Debbra Goh 2024

Patrick Grahling 2021

Shuyuan Hung 2021

Pauline Jaffe 2021

Edrea Jiang 2023

Keeli Johnson 2022

Ryan Jokelson 2024

Matthew Justh 2023

Sandy Kanjanakuha 2021

Gaelin Kingston 2022

Perry Kleemann 2022

Hannah Landel 2022

Wei Li 2021

Cristina LoGiudice 2021

Ethan Lubin 2023

Griffin Maristany 2022

Andrew Martin 2021

Shannon McLoughlin 2023

Juan Medina 2022

Rose Merjos 2023

Ananya Parthasarathy 2022

Kevonte Payton 2022

Eric Rumsfeld 2023

Emerson Sarni 2022

Ben Shapiro 2021

Mackenzie Sheehan 2022

Haley Slosberg 2023

Zyaire Sterling 2022

Aparna Surya 2021

Christopher Textor 2022

Jess Tran 2021

Ashley Tuen 2023

Flora Yao 2023

Ayan Zamil 2021

Alexa Zhang 2023

Gwen Livingston Pokora Prize

Established in 1993, awarded annually to the outstanding undergraduate student in music composition.

Jace Arouet 2021

Jack Kraus 2021

Payton Millet 2021

Prentice Prize

The gift of Mrs. Elizabeth Brooks Prentice in memory of Professor George Prentice to that junior or senior who excels in German. This prize is given in alternate years.

Anna Tjeltveit 2023

The Wallace C. Pringle Prize for Research in Chemistry

Gift of Eleanor and Wallace Pringle and their family and friends. This prize is to be awarded annually by the Chemistry Department to a student for excellence in research.

Sean McDarby GRAD

Sophie and Anne Reed Prize

Established by Leon Reed; his sons, S. Chadwick ’41 and Dr. Victor Reed, and his grandson Ted Reed ’70, in memory of Sophie Reed and Anne Reed, for the best poem or group of poems.

Sahara Sidi 2022

Rhodes Scholarship

Two years of study at Oxford University, awarded on the basis of high academic achievement, integrity of character, a spirit of unselfishness, respect for others, potential for leadership, and physical vigor.

Fitzroy Wickham 2021

Rice Prize

Awarded for excellence in mathematics to a senior.

Haochen Gao 2021

Yaqian Tang 2021

Michael Rice Prize in Computer Science

Endowed in 2008 by the Fernando and Appapillai families in honor of Dr. Michael D. Rice and awarded for excellence in computer science to a senior.

Joseph Cutler 2021

Rich Prize

The gift of Isaac Rich, trustee 1849-72, in memory of his wife, and later supplemented by appropriations from the Board of Trustees. Awarded to those seniors whose orations are judged best in composition and delivery.

Bryan Chong 2021

Jack Jontz 2021

Arianne Philemy 2021

Robertson Prize

Awarded for excellence in mathematics to a sophomore.

Jihong Gan 2023

Robins Memorial Prize

Established in 1969, in memory of George D. Robins 1898, by Frank D. Robins 1934, and Douglas H. Robins 1966, for excellence in history.

Phoebe Vlahoplus 2021

Steven J. Ross Prize

Established in 1979 as a gift of Steven J. Ross of Warner Communications. Awarded annually for the best undergraduate film, digital, and/or virtual made in the Department of Film Studies.

Kathryn Lopez 2021

Juan Roura-Parella Prize

Established in 1984 to be awarded annually to an undergraduate whose work represents the kind of catholic curiosity and general learning that Professor Juan Roura-Parella exemplified.

Katerina Ramos-Jordán 2021

Xinyue Zhang 2021

Robert Schumann Distinguished Student Award

Established in 2007 by a gift from the Robert Schumann Foundation. Awarded to an outstanding student who demonstrates academic accomplishment and excellence in environmental stewardship through work at Wesleyan or the greater Middletown Community.

Frances Lin 2021

Catherine Xi 2021

Scott Biomedical Prize

Awarded to a member(s) of the Molecular Biology and Biochemistry senior class who has demonstrated excellence and interest in commencing a career in academic or applied medicine.

Tyler Boone 2021

Nathan Gamble 2021

Isabella Jaffe 2021

Evan Osofsky 2021

Alex Poppel GRAD

Shantel Sosa 2021

Ekram Towsif 2021

Scott Prize-Chinese

Established by Charles Scott Jr., M.A., Class of 1886, and trustee 1905-22, in memory of John Bell Scott 1881, for excellence in modern languages.

Jess Tran 2021

Scott Prize-French

Established by Charles Scott Jr., M.A., Class of 1886, and trustee 1905-22, in memory of John Bell Scott 1881, for excellence in modern languages.

Kathy Ni 2021

Matiza Sacotingo 2021

Scott Prize-German Studies

Established by Charles Scott Jr., M.A., Class of 1886, and trustee 1905-22, in memory of John Bell Scott 1881, for excellence in modern languages.

Evelyn Mesler 2021

Scott Prize-Hebrew

Established by Charles Scott Jr., M.A., Class of 1886, and trustee 1905-22, in memory of John Bell Scott 1881, for excellence in modern languages.

Alma Pres 2021

Niels Vizgan GRAD

Scott Prize-Italian

Established by Charles Scott Jr., M.A., Class of 1886, and trustee 1905-22, in memory of John Bell Scott 1881, for excellence in modern languages.

Ariel Deutsch 2021

Cristina LoGiudice 2021

Scott Prize-Japanese

Established by Charles Scott Jr., M.A., Class of 1886, and trustee 1905-22, in memory of John Bell Scott 1881, for excellence in modern languages.

Ella Biehn 2023

Scott Prize-Korean

Established by Charles Scott Jr., M.A., Class of 1886, and trustee 1905-22, in memory of John Bell Scott 1881, for excellence in modern languages.

Alexandra Czaran 2021

Scott Prize-Portuguese

Established by Charles Scott Jr., M.A., Class of 1886, and trustee 1905-22, in memory of John Bell Scott 1881, for excellence in modern languages.

Asher Edelman 2023

Scott Prize-Russian

Established by Charles Scott Jr., M.A., Class of 1886, and trustee 1905-22, in memory of John Bell Scott 1881, for excellence in modern languages.

Graciela Gautier 2021

Olivia Siegal 2021

Scott Prize-Spanish

Established by Charles Scott Jr., M.A., Class of 1886, and trustee 1905-22, in memory of John Bell Scott 1881, for excellence in modern languages.

Rebecca Rubenstein 2021

Alexis Sher 2021

Mary and John Sease Prize

Awarded for outstanding work in environmental science.

Rebecca Downer 2021

Cole Reistrup 2021

Andy Tan 2021

Sehlinger Prize

Established by the Class of 1965 in memory of Charles Edward Sehlinger III, who died in 1964. The award of a medical dictionary is given to a premedical student for excellence of character, community spirit, and academic achievement.

Kate Luo 2021

Senior Legacy Award

Awarded to a senior who has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership throughout his or her four years in the Wesleyan community.

Alice Swan 2021

Frances M. Sheng Prize

Awarded for excellence in Chinese language and excellence in Japanese Language.

Abdelrahman Elsayed 2021

Casey McClellan 2021

Sherman Prize-Math

Established by David Sherman, D.D., Class of 1872. Two prizes awarded annually, one for excellence in first-year mathematics and the other for excellence in classics.

Rylie Harris 2024

Vibhuv Reddy 2024

Rae Shortt Prize

Established in memory of Rae M. Shortt. Awarded to a junior for excellence in mathematics.

Morgan Long 2022

Cheng Shi 2022

Samuel C. Silipo Prize

Awarded annually for the most valuable player(s) of the Wesleyan orchestra.

Henry Lin-David 2021

Matt Muldowney 2022

Silverman Prize

Established by gift of Elisha Adelbert Silverman, Class of 1922, and awarded to a member of the junior or senior class for excellence in chemistry.

Oliver Cho 2022

Annika Velez 2022

Skirm Prize

Established by members of the Class of 1931 in memory of their classmate, Thomas H. Skirm, this prize is awarded to a government major early in his or her senior year, to recognize the best research or writing project done during the junior year.

Gabriel Snashall 2021

Social Activist Award

Awarded to the individual or student group that best exemplifies the spirit of social activism and through his/her/their efforts, constructive social change ensued.

Emily McEvoy 2022

Spinney Prize

The gift of Joseph S. Spinney, trustee 1875-82 and 1888-93, for excellence in Greek. Awarded for the best original essay on some aspect of Greek or Roman civilization.

Tessa Zitter 2021

Spurrier Award

The William A. Spurrier Ethics Award, established by Dr. James Case, given to the student who demonstrates in the field of ethics: sensitivity, insight, depth, and humor. Given in memory of William Spurrier III, chaplain and Hedding Professor of Moral Science and Religion.

Mary Johnson 2021

Student Organization of the Year

Awarded to a student organization that has excelled in sustaining leadership, an active membership and programmatic efforts that contribute to the larger Wesleyan community.

Ujamaa

Taylor Scholarship

Awarded to a History major based on outstanding academic achievement and other qualities such as fine character, good fellowship, leadership, and service to the Wesleyan community.

Zubaida Bello 2022

Izzy Salazar 2022

Thorndike Prize

Established by gift of Elizabeth Moulton Thorndike in memory of her husband, Edward Lee Thorndike, Class of 1895, for excellence in psychology.

Danielle Gozzo 2021

Tishler Teaching Award

Established by the family and friends of Dr. Max Tishler, professor of chemistry, emeritus, and University Professor of the Sciences, emeritus. Awarded annually in his memory to the best graduate teaching assistant in chemistry.

Jeff Keyes GRAD

Elizabeth Verveer Tishler Prize-Art

Established in 1981 by a gift from Mrs. Tishler. Awarded annually for an outstanding senior exhibition in painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, photography, or architecture.

Sarina Hahn 2021

Ciara O’Flynn 2021

David A. Titus Memorial Prize

Established by family,friends,and students in memory of Prof David Titus to support the summer studies of a deserving Wesleyan junior majoring in Government, East Asian Studies, or the College of Social Studies

India Daniel 2022

Maya Gomberg 2022

Natalie Selfe 2022

Shu Tokita Prize

Established by friends and relatives of Shu Tokita, Class of 1984, and awarded to students of color studying literature and in area studies with a focus on literature. The recipient will be selected on the basis of his or her application essay and commitment to the study of literature.

Jasmyn Choi 2022

Jada Reid 2022

Tölölyan Fund for the Study of Diasporas and Transnationalism

Established in 2008 by Bruce Greenwald, Professor of Economics at Columbia Business School, in honor of Wesleyan Professor Khachig Tölölyan. The award funds the summer research of a junior with the best proposal for a thesis on the study of diasporic or transnational issues.

Quentin Tan 2022

Trench Prize

The gift of Miss Grace A. Smith, in memory of William James Trench, trustee 1835-67, for excellence in the Department of Religion.

Lisa Stein 2021

Karl Van Dyke Prize

Awarded each year to one or more students majoring in physical science or having a predominant interest in physical science and technology and who show outstanding achievement in academic work and a promise of productivity in a professional career.

Bingchen Liu 2021

Thomas McKenzie-Smith 2022

Kellen O’Brien 2021

Nikki Pallat 2021

Ben Reilly 2021

Cheng Shi 2022

Vanguard Prize

Established by black alumni in tribute to the black members of the Class of 1969, whose perseverance and pioneering leadership earned them designation as the Vanguard Class. The prize is awarded annually to a graduating senior who has achieved academic excellence and contributed significantly to maintaining Wesleyan\’s racial diversity.

Irmina Benson 2021

CeCe Payne 2021

Walkley Prize

Two prizes, the gift of Webster Rogers Walkley, Class of 1860, in memory of David Hart Walkley, Class of 1878, for excellence in psychology. Awarded to those juniors and seniors who present the best reports or work embodying original research.

Sara Libberton 2021

Weller Prize

The gift of Mrs. LeRoy Weller, in memory of her husband, LeRoy Weller, Class of 1899, to the student having the highest academic average for the sophomore year.

Charlotte Babbin 2022

Wesleyan Black Alumni Council Memorial Prize

Established in 1986 by the Wesleyan Black Alumni Council in memory of deceased black alumni. The prize provides a summer stipend to support a deserving student engaged in independent study or community service related to the concerns of black people.

Arnaud Gerlus 2022

Nina Kagan 2023

Leevon Matthews 2023

Kevonte Payton 2022

Wesleyan Memorial Prize

The gift of undergraduates in the Class of 1943 in memory of fellow students who made the supreme sacrifice in the Second World War, to the members of the junior class outstanding in qualities of character, leadership, and scholarship.

Anna Nguyen 2022

White Prize

Established in 1942 by Horace Glenn White Jr., Class of 1933, and increased in 1943 by friends in his memory. Awarded for advanced undergraduate study in economics.

Jacob Barabas 2021

Jack Baum 2021

Kin Wai Cheung 2021

Harrison Karp 2021

Wei Li 2021

Julien Loo 2021

William Mack 2021

Wilson McCloy 2022

Jess Tran 2021

Shiyu Zhu 2022

White Fellowship-Government

Awarded for excellence in government to a graduate or an advanced undergraduate in Government.

Faren Bartholomew 2021

Taylin Hunter 2021

Syed Hussain 2021

Jack Jontz 2021

Angela Loyola 2021

Shea Peretz 2021

Andrei Pinkus 2021

Emma Roush 2021

Alexis Sher 2021

Jonah Skolnik 2021

Felicia Soderberg 2021

Emma Stern 2021

Alice Swan 2021

White Fellowship-History

Awarded for excellence in history.

Zubaida Bello 2022

Wilde Prize

Established in 1963 by Frazer B. Wilde, L.L.D., Class of 1958, awarded to a junior or senior for excellence in economics.

Harrison Karp 2021

Winchester Fellowship

Established in 1938, in memory of Professor Caleb Thomas Winchester, by his widow. Awarded to Wesleyan graduates for postgraduate work in English.

Nicole Adabunu 2021

Isaac Guzman 2021

Mina Khan 2020

Raphael Linden 2015

Katie Livingston 2021

Avigayl Sharp 2017

Winchester ENGL 201 Essay Prize

In honor of Caleb Thomas Winchester, this prize is awarded to the best essay written in a section of ENGL 201 in the preceding calendar year.

Alice Dauchez 2023

Winchester First-Year Essay Prize

In honor of Caleb Thomas Winchester, this prize is awarded to the best scholarly essay written by a first-year student in any English Department course in the preceding calendar year.

Anna Hauser 2023

Wise Prize

The gift of Daniel Wise, D.D., Class of 1859, for excellence in the Department of Philosophy; for the best essay on moral science or on some subject in the field or values.

Henry Walker-West 2021

The Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange for Young Professionals

This fellowship funded by the German Bundestag and U.S. Department of State, annually provides 75 American and 75 German young professionals, between the ages of 18½-24, the opportunity to spend one year in each other’s countries, studying, interning, and living with hosts on a cultural immersion program.

Patrick Wolff 2021

Wesleyan Global Fellowship

Funded and administered by the Fries Center for Global Studies, this pilot one-year program supports several weeks of independent exploration in one or two countries outside the U.S. The prizes go to graduating seniors whose passion, imagination, and independence led to their being selected as university-wide nominees for the Watson Fellowship.