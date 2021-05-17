Wesleyan in the News

Several Wesleyan faculty, students, alumni, parents, and staff have recently been featured in the news:

May 5

The Middletown Press – Wesleyan University alum, Nomadland producer, shares Best Picture award. Mentions Dan Janvey ’06.

Dartmouth College – Victoria Holt, Former State Department Deputy, to Lead Dickey. Features Victoria Holt ’84, who “received her bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University, majoring in the College of Social Studies [and] has served on Wesleyan’s Board of Trustees.”

The Chronicle of Higher Education – At Some Colleges, Remote Work Could Be Here to Stay. Quotes Wesleyan’s Lisa Brommer, associate vice president for human resources.

Courthouse News – Setting Stage for Court Battle, Texas City Votes to Ban Abortion. Quotes John Finn, professor of government, emeritus.

The Daily Kos – Daily Open Thread – The May Fourth Movement. Quotes Vera Schwarcz, Mansfield Freeman Professor of East Asian Studies, Emerita.

May 6

San Diego Family Magazine – Pros and Cons of Taking a Gap Year. Features Megan Levin ’25 who “plans to pursue international relations at Wesleyan University next year.”

Yale News – ‘Self-confident yet selfless’: Yale’s David Swensen dies at 67. Mentions Wesleyan.

May 7

The Los Angeles Times – Opinion: The hypersexualization of girls and women. Mentions a 2008 study by researchers at Wesleyan.

The Daily Nous – Three of Wesleyan’s Graduating Philosophy Majors Earned Their Degrees While In Prison. Mentions Wesleyan’s Center for Prison Education program.

Hartford Courant – Thousands of college students in Connecticut are graduating in person this year after COVID-19 shut down campuses a year ago. Mentions Wesleyan’s Class of 2021.

May 9

The Wellesley News – In the Heights is the Musical Block-Party to Look Forward to this Summer. Mentions that Lin-Manuel Miranda ’02, Hon ’15, wrote the first version of In the Heights during his sophomore year at Wesleyan.

Orange County Breeze – Five named to California’s new task force on reparations to African-Americans. Mentions that Lisa Holder ’94 was appointed to the Reparations Task Force.

May 10

Physics Today – Black women’s experiences in STEM inspire an annual workshop. Features LaNell Williams ’15.

New York Daily News – The words we use and the policies we get. Mentions Clyde Meikle ’21, an inmate who received a degree through Wesleyan’s Center for Prison Education.

National Alliance on Mental Illness – Anxiety And Fear: What’s The Difference? Features op-ed by By Hilary Hendel ’85, P’18, LCSW, who received her BA in biochemistry from Wesleyan.

The Hechinger Report – Test-optional policies didn’t do much to diversify college student populations. Mentions that Wesleyan “was one of 99 colleges that adopted test-optional admissions between 2005-6 and 2015-16.”

May 11

The Epoch Times – 2.4 Million US College Students Face Vaccine Mandate, Immune or Not. Mentions Wesleyan.

CNBC – Hundreds of colleges say COVID vaccines will be mandatory for fall 2021. Mentions Wesleyan.

The New York Times – A Piece of Music Will Speak Once More. For 26 Hours. Features Alvin Lucier, John Spencer Camp Professor of Music, emeritus.

May 12

Sag Harbor Express – Five Candidates In Race For Three Seats On Bridgehampton School Board. Mentions Angela Chmielewski ’00, who “graduated with honors from Wesleyan University with a degree in English literature.”

Pennsylvania Resources Council – PRC has announced the appointment of Darren Spielman ’94 as executive director of the commonwealth’s oldest grassroots environmental organization.

North American Report – New Novel Set in Kenya Evokes Graham Greene and John le Carré. Mentions Gerald Everett Jones ’70, “who holds a Bachelor of Arts with Honors from the College of Letters, Wesleyan University, where he studied under novelists Peter Boynton, F.D. Reeve, and Jerzy Kosinski.”

Her Campus – Movie Musicals I Can’t Wait to See. Mentions In the Heights, “the very first musical of Lin-Manuel Miranda [’02, Hon. ’15], while a sophomore at Wesleyan University in 1999.”

Your News – COVID-1984: 2.4 Million US College Students Face Vaccine Mandate, Immune or Not. Mentions that “Wesleyan University will require all students, even those who have tested positive for COVID-19, or who have had positive COVID-19 antibodies, to be vaccinated in order to enroll in fall semester classes.”

May 13

PR Newswire via Intelligent.com — Intelligent.com analyzed 156 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 26 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Liberal Arts Degree Programs. Wesleyan is on the list.

The Hour – Wesleyan University to begin $311M campus renovations. Features Wesleyan.

Art Daily – A piece of music will speak once more. For 26 hours. Features Alvin Lucier, John Spencer Camp Professor of Music, Emeritus, whose “classic work of sound art, will be performed by 90 artists in honor of his 90th birthday.”

Art Daily – Philippe Labaune Gallery presents Narrative Images, an exhibition of paintings and original comic strips by French American artist Miles Hyman. Features Miles Hyman ’85, “who studied drawing and printmaking with David Schorr at Wesleyan University.”

Stacker via Huron Daily Tribune – Best Private Colleges in America. Wesleyan is among the ranking and is cited for “mak[ing] tuition affordable for students of all income levels through need-based scholarships and a Three Year Option, which allows students to take one less year to finish their degree.”

May 14

The Press – ‘We’re Un-personed’: Wesleyan Cracks Down on Single-Sex Greek Life. Features Wesleyan.

Press of Atlantic City – Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund – 2021 Awards. Mentions Kai Tripician ’24 and Nalu Tripician ’24.

McCall – Moravian College eliminated from NCAA Div. III women’s tennis tourney with second-round loss. Mentions that the Greyhounds dropped their first match of the season “to the No. 2-ranked team in the country, Wesleyan University out of Middletown, Connecticut, 5-0.”

The Wall Street Transcript – Mining Stock Picks Finally Paying Off for Patient Investors: 160% One Year Returns. Features Jonathan Brandt ’01.

Spoke – Apria Appoints Healthcare Industry Veterans Susannah Gray and Terri Kline to Board of Directors. Features Susannah Gray ’82.

May 15

MSN – How Lin-Manuel Miranda Adapted ‘In The Heights’ For Cinema — And a New Era. Mentions Lin-Manuel Miranda ’02, Hon. ’15 and Wesleyan.

May 17

CT Mirror – The ‘gas bridge:’ Why Connecticut’s green future remains largely out of reach. Op-ed by Sarah Backer ’22.

All Events In – Korea Policy Forum, Multilateral Cooperation in Northeast Asia in the Biden. Mentions that Mary Alice Haddad, John E. Andrus Professor of Government, will be a panelist.

CT Post – Pandemic stories: Six New Yorkers on why they moved to Connecticut. Features Bill Carbone ‘MA ’07.

PR Log – Mary’s Center Appoints Two New Board Members. Mentions Scott Pearson ’84.

May 18

Chicago Crusader – Paradise Square, A New Musical to play Pre-Broadway engagement at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre. Mentions Christina Anderson, “who taught playwriting at Wesleyan University.”

Ridgefield’s Hamlet Hub – Organ Recital at St. Stephen’s. Features Alcee Chriss, university organist and artist-in-residence.

iBerkshires – Mill Town Appoint COO and President of Bousquet. Features Dennis Robinson ’79, P’13.

