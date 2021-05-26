7 Faculty Retire from Wesleyan

Seven faculty, including Johan Varekamp received professor emeritus status during the 189th Commencement ceremony. Each professor was featured on a large LED screen. (Photo by Olivia Drake MALS ’08)

During Wesleyan’s 189th Commencement ceremony, seven faculty were recognized for retiring from active service on the faculty and have attained emeritus status:

William Herbst, a member of the Wesleyan faculty since 1978 and John Monroe Van Vleck Professor of Astronomy since 2000.

Joyce Jacobsen, a member of the Wesleyan faculty since 1993 and Andrews Professor of Economics since 2003.

J. Donald Moon, a member of the Wesleyan faculty since 1970 and Ezra and Cecile Zilkha Professor in the College of Social Studies since 2008.

Thomas Morgan, a member of the Wesleyan faculty since 1973 and Foss Professor of Physics since 1996.

Ellen Thomas, a member of the Wesleyan faculty since 1992 and Harold T. Stearns Professor of Integrative Sciences since 2017.

Khachig Tölölyan, a member of the Wesleyan faculty since 1974 and Professor of English and Letters since 2006.

Johan Varekamp, a member of the Wesleyan faculty since 1983 and Harold T. Stearns Professor of Earth Science since 2005.