7 Faculty Retire from Wesleyan

During Wesleyan’s 189th Commencement ceremony, seven faculty were recognized for retiring from active service on the faculty and have attained emeritus status:

William Herbst, a member of the Wesleyan faculty since 1978 and John Monroe Van Vleck Professor of Astronomy since 2000.

Joyce Jacobsen, a member of the Wesleyan faculty since 1993 and Andrews Professor of Economics since 2003.

J. Donald Moon, a member of the Wesleyan faculty since 1970 and Ezra and Cecile Zilkha Professor in the College of Social Studies since 2008.

Thomas Morgan, a member of the Wesleyan faculty since 1973 and Foss Professor of Physics since 1996.

Ellen Thomas, a member of the Wesleyan faculty since 1992 and Harold T. Stearns Professor of Integrative Sciences since 2017.

Khachig Tölölyan, a member of the Wesleyan faculty since 1974 and Professor of English and Letters since 2006.

Johan Varekamp, a member of the Wesleyan faculty since 1983 and Harold T. Stearns Professor of Earth Science since 2005.