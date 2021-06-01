Wesleyan in the News

Several Wesleyan faculty, students, alumni, parents, and staff have recently been featured in the news: Read the recent media hits online here.

May 19

The New York Times — Drama Book Shop, Backed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, to Open in June. Mentions that the new owners are Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda ’02, Hon. ’15 and Thomas Kail ’99.

May 20

New Fairfield Hamlet Hub — Great Hollows announces the addition of Visiting Scientists. Features Robert Clark PhD ’17.

We-ha — Hartford, Connecticut-based Covenant Prep School Will Celebrate Extraordinary Successes at June 5th Reunion. Mentions that “virtually all school alumni have graduated or are now enrolled in college programs, including at Colby College, Connecticut College, Providence College, University of Connecticut, and Wesleyan University.”

May 21

The Middletown Press — Haircuts and Botox: The post-pandemic beauty boom has reached CT. Pictures a Wesleyan student who cut off a ponytail full of hair.

USA Today — Review: Infectious movie musical ‘In the Heights’ joyfully salsas past its shortcomings. Features Lin-Manuel Miranda ’02, Hon. ’15.

Real Estate Weekly — WHO’S NEWS: Latest appointments, promotions. Mentions that Zach Steinberg ’08 has been promoted to senior vice president of policy for the Real Estate Board of New York and holds a BA in history from Wesleyan.

May 24

NBC News — UNC’s rejection of Nikole Hannah-Jones and the opacity of academic tenure in America. Features an op-ed by Robyn Autry, associate professor of sociology.

The Atlantic — An Unorthodox Strategy to Stop Cars From Hitting Deer: Try wolves. Features Jennifer Raynor, assistant professor of economics.

WRDE — Gunderson Dettmer Announces the 2021 1L Diversity Fellowship Cohort. Mentions Wolfgang Jorde ’16.

Yahoo! — The LatAm funding boom continues as Kaszek raises $1B across a duo of funds. Mentions Wesleyan and Chief Investment Officer Anne Martin.

The Hartford Courant — Middletown riverfront redevelopment to create a ‘vibrant and accessible district’ moves ahead. Mentions City of Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim ’14.

Newsday — Long Island schools announce prom plans, with some moving outside. Mentions that Michael Minars ’25 “will head to Wesleyan University in the fall, majoring in environmental studies.”

The Observer-Dispatch — Teen All-Stars: Jr. Frontiers. Features Kerry Campbell ’25, who will be “attending Wesleyan University on a football commitment.”

May 25

NPR — Wolves scare deer and reduce auto collisions 24%, study says. Quotes Jennifer Raynor, a natural resources economist at Wesleyan University and a co-author of the new study.

DNYUZ — The Native Scholar Who Wasn’t. Features J. Kehaulani Kauanui, professor of American studies.

ARRL — CQ Announces 2021 Hall of Fame Inductees. Mentions Archibald Doty ’42, who “co-founded what is now WESU at Wesleyan University in Connecticut in 1939, the second-oldest college radio station in the U.S.”

Yale University — Yale School of Nursing Welcoming More Than a Dozen New Faculty. Mentions film studies major Sarah Lipkin ’06, who will be a part-time lecturer in the women’s health and midwifery programs.



May 26

Register Citizen — Wesleyan graduates class of 2021 in hybrid ceremony. Features Wesleyan’s 189th Commencement.

The Hour — Trumbull High swimmer Lauren Walsh to compete in U.S. Olympic team trials in Omaha. Mentions Wesleyan.

The Unz Review — Flight from White: Yet Another Leftist PoC Lady Grievance Study Professor Is Exposed as White. Features J. Kehaulani Kauanui, professor of American studies.

May 27

The Chronicle for Higher Education — Academic Freedom Is on the Ropes: The attacks are coming from both the right and the left. Quotes Wesleyan President Michael Roth ’78.

WTNH Channel 8 — Danbury HS quarterback, star student doesn’t let his speech impediment slow him down in achieving high marks. Features Patrick Rosetti ’25, who is “committed to Wesleyan University with his eyes on being a general surgeon.”

Outside — Running’s Cultural Reckoning Is Long Overdue. Mentions Wesleyan and several alumni.

WORT FM 89.9 — Madison In The Sixties – Bob Dylan. Mentions Fritz DeBoer, who “would spend 34 years as a professor of theater at Wesleyan University, focusing on Asian performance and Balinese dance.”

The American Spectator — Remembering a Stolen Valor Fraudster–Historian This Memorial Day. Features William Manchester Hon. ’02, P’72.

May 28

The Wall Street Journal — ‘Prisoners of History’ Review: The Use and Abuse of the Past. Book review by President Michael Roth ’78.

Yahoo! Life — Yes, ‘In the Heights’ Filmed in New York City—and the Locations Are Authentic to the Story. Mentions Lin-Manuel Miranda ’02, Hon. ’15 who “dreamed up the concept during his days at Wesleyan University.”

Undark — Abstracts. Jennifer Raynor, an economist at Wesleyan University, conceded that the work had limitations, she maintained that the wolves are making a difference: “Some lives are saved, some injuries are prevented, and a huge amount of damage and time are saved by having wolves present.” (The Atlantic)

The Hamlet Hub — Acclaimed Folk Singer Dar Williams returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse on June 25. Features Dar Williams ’89.

May 29

The Bedford Citizen — The 56th Annual CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars Awards. Mentions that Katherine Fhu ’25 “will attend Wesleyan University to major in engineering.”

The Courier Journal — Why Louisville’s Breonna Taylor protests made white people listen. Quotes Steven Moore, an assistant professor of government at Wesleyan University.

May 31

The Middletown Press — On the Move: Time to honor the true meaning of Memorial Day in Middletown. Mentions Mayor Ben Florsheim ’14, and Wesleyan University, led by President Michael Roth ’78.

View more Wesleyan in the News online here.